WSCIJ seeks entries for Report Women’s Female Reporters Leadership Fellowship

WOLE Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) seeks entries for its 2025 Report Women Female Reporters Leadership Programme (FRLP) fellowship.

The sixth cohort of the fellowship is tagged “Champion Building”.

Entries are open to mid-career female investigative journalists with a passion for leadership.

Potential applicants should have not less than four years of post-NYSC work experience, currently in leadership roles or demonstrating strong leadership potential.

Selected fellows will undergo intensive residential training on leadership, investigative reporting and mainstreaming of issues of access and abuse that affect girls and women in the news.

They will also receive six months of mentorship to produce investigative stories and leadership projects that address equity gaps in the news and newsrooms.

The deadline for applications is February 18, 2025.

Interested applicants can apply here.