Youtube offers 2022 news creator workshops

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
YouTube is accepting registrations for its News Creator Workshops 2022.  

The News Creator Workshops aim to educate news creators on how to launch and grow their YouTube platforms as part of our commitment to support a thriving digital news ecosystem. 

Applicants must have prior reporting or newsroom experience and should be currently working independently, or be able to work independently. 

They also should be interested in or have previous experience with video news. 

An active YouTube channel is not required to register. However, an existing digital video presence is preferred. 

Independent journalists anywhere in the world can register for this training. 

Workshops will be held online from October 5, 2022 to December 14, 2022, and will be conducted in English, with language support in Portuguese (Brazil), French, German, Hindi, Indonesian (Bahasa), Japanese, and Korean. 

Places are limited. 

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants should apply here. 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

