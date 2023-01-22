30.3 C
Abuja

2023: NNPP says Kwankwaso won’t step down for ailing presidential candidates

Politics and GovernanceElections
Vincent Ufuoma
Rabi Kwankwaso
THE Nigeria Peoples Party Presidential Campaign Council (NNPP-PCC) has said its presidential candidate, Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, will not step down for any presidential candidate in next month’s presidential election.

NNPC-PCO spokesperson, Ladipo Johnson, made this known in response to a speculation that the former Kano State governor would step down for one of the front-runners in the February 25 presidential election.

Johnson described the speculation as a campaign of calumny being orchestrated by some political blocks.

He said, “The campaign of calumny is well orchestrated and comes from more than one political block! Ab initio, they initiated and carried rumours about Kwankwaso purportedly stepping down for their weak candidates.

“I pity these political jobbers as there probably is no easy way for them to sell their weak and ailing candidates who have passed their ‘sell by dates’, to Nigerians! I make bold to say that these so-called candidates should be taken off the supermarket shelf (off the political space). They have cost us enough.”

According to him, the political jobbers were attempting to push their narrative by using pecuniary means to entice solitary NNPP or Kwankwasiyya members who then stage “decamping shows”, claiming they had moved with hundreds of thousands of their members.

Urging that such political jobbers should not be taken seriously, he described the development as “laughable”, noting that there would be more of such shows as the “expired” politicians become more desperate as the elections draw closer.

“The RMK 2023 campaign is waxing stronger as we head into the last 30 days of the campaign. Our candidate has reached way over 400-plus local governments and is going into the only state he has not been to, to campaign in the coming days,” he said.

He noted that the NNPP had a clear strategic path to victory and Kwankwaso would win the election.

“It is certain that these expired politicians will continue to seek to buy the loyalty and votes of Nigerians and will not desist from their underhand tactics,” Johnson added.

He reiterated that the NNPP and Kwankwaso were contesting the elections to win, asserting that its presidential candidate had the competence, capacity, and political will to move Nigeria in the right direction.

He assured voters that Kwankwaso would deliver on the people’s  mandate if elected as president.

Vincent Ufuoma
