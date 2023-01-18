34.1 C
Abuja

Wrong priorities, mistakes responsible for Nigeria’s challenges – Kwankwaso

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Rabi Kwankwaso
Rabi Kwankwaso
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has said that mistakes and wrong priorities set by the country’s leaders are responsible for the challenges plaguing the country.

Kwankwaso said this during a Chatham House presentation in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, January 18.

“We can point figures at all sorts of factors allegedly responsible for our situation. From corona virus to global, economic recession; from western powers to international capital, etc. But for me, we are where we are because of the mistakes and wrong choices made by the very people entrusted with the business of governing Nigeria in the last 24 years,” he said.

He noted that his understanding of the issues involved was responsible for his intention to run for presidency, adding that the burden of free and fair elections rests mainly on the presidency.

“My 30 years experience in politics has taught me that free, fair and credible elections require so many inputs, so many commitments. But the commitment of the President, in particular, and that of the presidency, in general, is key.

“If the presidency wants free and fair elections, it will happen. The burden of free and fair elections, much as it depends on the performance of INEC, politicians, security agencies and others, largely rests on the corridors of the presidency,” Kwankwaso said.

He urged Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari to leave a legacy of free and credible elections and ignore proposals seeking to undermine democracy ahead of the forthcoming exercise.

- Advertisement -

“I want to appeal to the Nigerian president to ensure that he leaves the legacy of free, fair, and credible elections. Luckily for us, the outgoing president was a serial victim of election rigging and manipulation and also the first beneficiary of free, fair and credible elections in 2015,” he said.

Kwankwaso also noted that the forthcoming elections would be different, as Nigerians would not be swayed by financial tricks employed by politicians in the past.

“I believe that the masses of Nigeria are very committed. Our fear now is that of INEC and other stakeholders because we have seen what happened in the past. And most of these issues are centred around the villa and the president, not necessarily this president but the ones before inclusive.

“And as long as the leadership in Abuja will convince themselves to allow the people to go and vote, I have no doubt in my mind we are going to have free, fair and credible elections. And for me, I have not seen any reason why Buhari will not allow that to happen because, probably, it is one of the early and few legacies he will leave behind,” he said.

Speaking on his plans if elected, the former governor of Kano State said he would create 500,000 classes in four years to tackle out-of-school children, foster unity in the country while addressing insecurity and other challenges.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

FG spent $1bn to regain captured territories in the north — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said the Federal Government spent $1 billion to regain some northern...
News

2023: Marwa warns of tougher times for drug barons and cartels

THE chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohamed Buba Marwa, has...
Data Stories

Education ministry’s hqtrs to spend N25.8m on meals, refreshments in 2023

  THE Federal Ministry of Education headquarters in Abuja will be spending N25.8 million on...
Media Opportunities

Earth Journalism Network offers 2023 ocean media initiative story grants

EARTH Journalism Network is inviting applications to its 2023 Ocean Media Initiative Story Grants...
News

Cross River govt sacks 12 school principals, suspends six others over corruption

THE Cross River State government has sacked 12 school principals and suspended six others...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
FG spent $1bn to regain captured territories in the north — Buhari

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.