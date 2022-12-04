36 C
Abuja

2023: Peter Obi promises to increase power generation to 25,000mw by 2025

NewsPolitics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Peter Obi
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

LABOUR Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has promised to increase the country’s power generation capacity to 25,000 megawatts (mw) by 2025 if elected President in 2023.

Obi made the promise in his 72-page manifesto titled, ‘It’s POssible: Our Pact with Nigerians’.

He said his administration would reform and restructure the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to deliver adequate, accessible, reliable and affordable power to Nigerians while also delivering the needed energy to move Nigeria to a competitive and productive economy.

The former Anambra State governor said he would take decisive decisions to end Nigeria’s chronic power shortages through adequate and tailored investments in various sources of electricity and transmission lines.

According to him, he would complete the ongoing “$2.3b Nigeria-Siemens network improvement deal to achieve 7,000mw stable capacity by 2023, 11,000 megawatts by 2024, and 25,000 megawatts by 2025”.

Obi also promised to retain top local and international financial advisers to restructure the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and contract an experienced grid operator to manage it to deliver, through callable financial guarantees, a resolution to the existing transmission challenges, persistent grid stability and an expanded capacity for Nigeria’s future power transmission needs.

The LP flagbearer added that he would urgently re-engage the 14 Independent Power Producers (IPPs), who had, in 2016, initialled Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) worth $2.5 billion to build a total of 1,125 megawatts of installed solar capacity for delivery to the national grid.

- Advertisement -

He stated that he would remove the main structural impediments to reaching financial closure and negotiate a win-win PPA with an excellent list of local and international investors who have already demonstrated their capacity to fund these projects.

“We will invite experienced local and international developers to sign new PPAs for 8,000mw of solar and wind plants, including offshore wind farms in the Lagos, Warri and Port-Harcourt coastal areas with a mandatory latest commercial operation date of December 2025,” he said.

“We will restructure the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to release its 4000mw of generating capacity by bringing on stream Gbarain, which had a fire incident, Ihovbor, with a turbine failure, Olorunsogo, Alaoji, Calabar and Sapele IPPs, as well as ensuring that Sapele, Omoku, Alaoji, Omotosho II, Olorunsogo II, and Geregu II, all return to optimal status, to generate up to their nameplate capacity.”

To finance the power sector, Obi said he would as a matter of principle, implement financing of power projects through different financing mechanisms including project and export finance, trade finance advisory and insurance, development and multilateral institutions’ long-term debt facilities and export credit insurance.

He added that the private sector participants will be incentivised to provide equity, expertise, governance, warranties, bonds and other suitable financial and performance guarantees as a condition for participating in the electricity sector.

Obi stated that the manifesto laid out his “mission focus and mandate for securing, uniting and making Nigeria productive”.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Political Parties

Okupe was expelled for mishandling N20m campaign funds — Ogun LP

THE Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Ogun state, Michael Ashade, has said...
Crime

NDLEA declares Abuja drug baron wanted, arrests grandma, pregnant woman

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared an Abuja-based drug lord Ibrahim...
News

INEC blames NASS for failure to prosecute electoral offenders

THE Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu has blamed the...
News

SERAP sues Buhari, AGF, SGF over alleged mismanagement of ecological funds

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu...
News

APC shares Tinubu’s visa to debunk reports of US entry denial

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has shared the visa of its presidential candidate, Bola...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleOkupe was expelled for mishandling N20m campaign funds — Ogun LP

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.