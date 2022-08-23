25.3 C
Abuja

2023: Peter Obi promises to quote accurate figures

Vincent Ufuoma
Peter Obi at the NBA conference/PC: Business Day newspaper
LABOUR Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has said going forward, he will quote accurate figures as he continues to seek the support and votes of Nigerians for the 2023 presidential election.

Obi, who had been called out for quoting wrong figures, made the vow in a viral video that emerged shortly after he spoke at the opening session of the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference (NBA-AGC) in Lagos, on Monday.

The former Anambra State governor had decried the insecurity and economic crisis confronting the nation, stating that Nigeria possessed all the negative indices that qualified it as a failed state.

Obi said that Nigeria needs an urgent transition from being a highly insecure country to a secured one and from a disunited country to a united one.

“Nigeria has qualified to be a failed state. We have the two or three biggest characteristics of a failed state. One is when you are no longer in charge of your territory,” he said.

“Today, we are among the top terrorised countries in the world; we are among the top kidnapping countries in the world. Banditry has taken over part of the country, and Nigerians are being killed.”

He also said that Nigeria is currently in a bad state due to the effects of bad leadership.

“Out of 200 million Nigerians, 60 per cent is supposed to be working. It should be 120 million Nigerians working, but today, Nigerians that are working are under 60 million.

“We are in a fiscal mess. Total fiscal mess because of all this. Between January this year and April, the total revenue of the Federal Government of Nigeria is N1,630,000,000, 000 but expenditure is N4,720,000,000,000. If you minus this, we have a deficit of N3,100,000,000,000.”

“How did we come here? It is the effect of leadership failure over the years. What are we going to do to come out of this?”

He called on Nigerians to elect the candidate with the capacity to rescue the nation from its current mess.

Reaffirming some of the things he said, Obi told his entourage that he would henceforth quote authoritatively from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and not any other sources.

Obi has been heavily criticized, especially by supporters of his opponents in the 2023 presidential election, for the manner he arbitrarily throws figures around and how he makes assertions that were later found to be incorrect or misleading.

Vincent Ufuoma
