2023: Tunde Bakare officially declares for President, promises to tackle poverty

— 1 min read

AN All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant Tunde Bakare has promised to tackle poverty if elected President.

Bakare, Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, made the promise on Monday in Abuja at the official declaration of his intent to run for President in 2023.

“Under the progress, we will alleviate poverty in the shortest time by offering a safety net to our most vulnerable while implementing long term policy for poverty eradication.

“We will establish a geo-economic zone and medical city with health industry clusters affiliated to the teaching hospitals and secondary and primary health centres in its droves. This will improve the delivery of health services in tertiary, secondary and primary health centres across the country.”

He also promises to be the bridge between the past, present and future.

“I will be a conciliatory bridge between what was, what is and what should be,” he stated.

He unveiled a four-point agenda which he said are peace, progress, prosperity and possibility.

- Advertisement -

He added that he is committed to realising the new Nigeria for everyone.

“I’m committed to the realisation of a new Nigeria for everyone in my lifetime. This is why I’m formally announcing that I’m running for the office of the president of Nigeria.

“I’ll respect the separation of powers while providing presidential backing to legislative agendas, and as the constitution permits the president.

“I’ll also respect the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary. To act above the law will be beneath my office and will be a betrayal of my training as a lawyer,” Bakare said.

Bakare, a running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 election, purchased the APC presidential nomination form last week.

The presidential hopeful said he is committed to realising a new Nigeria as he categorised his agenda into four — namely peace, progress, prosperity and possibilities.