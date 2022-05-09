35 C
Abuja

2023: Tunde Bakare officially declares for President, promises to tackle poverty

Politics and GovernanceMy Agenda
Bankole Abe
Pastor Tunde Bakare Photo Credit: PM news
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

AN All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant Tunde Bakare has promised to tackle poverty if elected President.

Bakare, Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, made the promise on Monday in Abuja at the official declaration of his intent to run for President in 2023.

“Under the progress, we will alleviate poverty in the shortest time by offering a safety net to our most vulnerable while implementing long term policy for poverty eradication.

“We will establish a geo-economic zone and medical city with health industry clusters affiliated to the teaching hospitals and secondary and primary health centres in its droves. This will improve the delivery of health services in tertiary, secondary and primary health centres across the country.”

He also promises to be the bridge between the past, present and future.

“I will be a conciliatory bridge between what was, what is and what should be,” he stated.

He unveiled a four-point agenda which he said are peace, progress, prosperity and possibility.

- Advertisement -

He added that he is committed to realising the new Nigeria for everyone.

“I’m committed to the realisation of a new Nigeria for everyone in my lifetime. This is why I’m formally announcing that I’m running for the office of the president of Nigeria.

“I’ll respect the separation of powers while providing presidential backing to legislative agendas, and as the constitution permits the president.

“I’ll also respect the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary. To act above the law will be beneath my office and will be a betrayal of my training as a lawyer,” Bakare said.

Bakare, a running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 election, purchased the APC presidential nomination form last week.

The presidential hopeful said he is committed to realising a new Nigeria as he categorised his agenda into four — namely peace, progress, prosperity and possibilities.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: Again, Adelabu joins Oyo governorship race

FORMER Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Adebayo Adelabu has declared...
Crime

N310,000 for rapture: Police arraign Ekiti pastor

THE Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned Noah Abraham, a pastor widely reported to...
National News

Presidential ambition: Court refuses Emefiele’s request to restrain INEC, AGF

AN application filed by Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele...
Judiciary

2023: Emefiele asks court to determine whether he can run for president without resigning

GOVERNOR of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has reportedly gone to...
Education

ASUU extends strike by three months

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has extended its 85-day-old strike by three...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Again, Adelabu joins Oyo governorship race

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.