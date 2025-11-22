Abductions: Confusion as education ministry issues conflicting statements over schools closure

THE Federal Ministry of Education has issued conflicting statements concerning the shutting of schools in the wake of terrorists’ attacks.

Barely 24 hours after an earlier statement it issued on Friday, the ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, on Saturday, November 22, warned against reports of schools’ closure from November 24, describing it as “false, misleading, and entirely fabricated.”

The statement cautioned parents, students, school administrators, and the general public against believing or sharing the rumour, which has sparked anxiety in several states.

“The Federal Ministry of Education hereby informs the general public that a message currently circulating on social media platforms, alleging that schools nationwide have been directed to close from November 24, 2025, is false, misleading, and did not originate from the federal government, the federal ministry of education, any State ministry of education or any recognised security agency,” Boriowo said.

Contradictory statement

The ICIR reports that the latest statement conflicts with the previous announcement by the Director of Senior Secondary Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Binta Abdulkadir, directing the shutting down all 41 Unity Schools in the country with immediate effect over growing spate of abductions.

Part of the circular reads, “Sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent any security breaches, the Honourable Minister of Education has approved the immediate closure of the listed Federal Unity Colleges.

“Principals of the affected colleges are to ensure strict compliance. Please accept the warm regards of the Honourable Minister.”

The affected schools include; FGGC Minjibir; FGA Suleja; FTC Ganduje; FGGC Zaria; FTC Kafancha; FGGC Bakori; FTC Dayi; FGC Daura; FGGC Tambuwal; FSC Sokoto; FTC Wurno; FGC Gusau; FGC Anka; FGGC Gwandu; FGC Birnin Yauri; FTC Zuru; FGGC Kazaure; FGC Kiyawa; FTC Hadejia; FGGC Bida; FGC New Bussa; and FTC Kuta-Shiroro.

Others are FGC Ilorin; FGGC Omu-Aran; FTC Gwanara; FGC Ugwolawo; FGGC Kabba; FTC Ogugu; FGGC Bwari; FGC Rubochi; FGGC Abaji; FGGC Potiskum; FGC Buni Yadi; FTC Gashau; FTC Michika; FGC Ganye; FGC Azare; FTC Misau; FGGC Bajoga; FGC Billiri; and FTC Zambuk.

However, Boriowo claimed that the alleged directive did not originate from the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Education, any State Ministry of Education, or any recognised security agency, urging Nigerians to rely strictly on verified announcements from the following authorised sources.

“The public is strongly advised to rely strictly on verified information issued through the following official channels: the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Education, tate Governments and State Ministries of Education, recognised security agencies.

Boriowo cautioned that the spread of false information can exacerbate public fear, trigger unnecessary school disruptions, and undermine the efforts of authorities working to maintain stability nationwide, stressing that only official statements issued through government-verified platforms should be trusted.

“Any announcement, advisory, or notice coming from unofficial or unverified sources should be ignored and not shared. Members of the public are urged to always verify the authenticity of information before circulating it in order to curb the spread of misinformation,” the press secretary added.

Compliance

Checks by the ICIR indicate that following the earlier statement, many of the unity schools across the country had started complying by shutting down and asking students to vacate. Aside the unity schools, state governors have also issued directive over the closure of public and private primary schools over security threats.

The Plateau State Government directed the immediate closure of all basic schools in the state, citing urgent need for preventive action late Friday.

A statement issued by the Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board on Friday said Government Junior Model Secondary Schools would close effective Saturday, November 22, 2025, while Primary and Day Schools would shut from Monday, November 24, as a precautionary measure.

Similarly, on Friday night, the Katsina Government through its Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education on Friday ordered the immediate shutdown of all public schools across the state due to rising security concerns.

The order prompted thousands of boarding students to return home shortly after the announcement.

Ministry spokesperson keeps mum

The ICIR contacted Boriowo for clarification on the conflicting statements from the ministry.

Our inquiry sought to know if there was a fake directive in circulation today ordering all schools in Nigeria to shut down on Monday, November 24.

Although she requested that questions be sent to her via text messages, the Chief Press Secretary failed to respond as at the time of filing this report.