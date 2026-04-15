ADC affirms Mark’s leadership as Atiku, Obi say democracy under threat

THE African Democratic Congress (ADC) has concluded its national convention with delegates overwhelmingly voting to amend the party’s constitution.

The convention, held on Tuesday in Abuja, featured many stalwarts in the party such as the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, former governors Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, ministers among others.

At the end of voting, the Chairman of the ADC Electoral Sub-Committee and former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, announced the result.

He said 1,576 delegates were accredited, while 11 votes were voided. A total of 1,471 delegates voted ‘yes’ to amend the constitution, representing 94 per cent.

“Distinguished delegates, by virtue of this result announced, it means that the constitution of the African Democratic Congress has today been duly amended by this convention that took place at the Rainbow Event Centre, Abuja,” he said.

Earlier, before voting commenced, the Chairman of the Legal and Convention Processes Committee, Olumide Apata, led the ratification of resolutions on key issues concerning the party at the 97th, 98th and 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings.

Chinedu Idigo, the National Organising Secretary, outlined the resolutions passed, including a waiver of membership requirements, the suspension of zoning provisions for executive positions, and the suspension of the rule requiring that a vacant office be filled by someone from the same zone as the previous occupant.

The 99th NEC meeting of the ADC dissolved the Chief Ralph Nwosu-led National Working Committee with immediate effect, while the David Mark-led NWC assumed full responsibility for running the affairs of the party. The resolution was ratified by the convention.

At the convention, the party also announced the expulsion of factional chairman Nafiu Bala and the member representing Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State, Leke Abejide.

It confirmed the expulsion of other members, including Kingsley Temitope, Noman Obinna, Kennedy Odion, Stella Chukwuma, and four others over alleged anti-party activities.

The motion for their expulsion was moved by Binos Yaroe, a senator, and seconded by Abdussamad Dasuki.

At the convention, former vice president Atiku Abubakar accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of undermining Nigeria’s democracy, alleging that the electoral body was being used to frustrate the will of the people.

“I will not end this without indicting the chairman of INEC and INEC itself,” he said. “It is clear, it is obvious, the evidence is there. INEC is being used to scuttle democracy in this country.”

Atiku warned that Nigerians would resist any attempt to undermine democratic governance, drawing parallels with the country’s struggle against military rule.

“We fought the military to bring democracy in this country, and we are going to fight to defend it,” he said.

Also speaking, former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi warned that Nigeria was becoming increasingly divided and drifting towards deeper economic and security crises.

“We need to work as a united Nigeria. For the sake of Nigeria, the country is so divided; we need unity. The present government has ensured that it remains more divided,” he said.

Obi cautioned that worsening insecurity and rising poverty levels were signs of a country in decline, urging Nigerians and political leaders to act in the interest of future generations.

“We have huge debts, and we have borrowed more, and we are heading to disaster… we are drifting,” he added.

Similarly, in his remarks, the party’s National Chairman David Mark said he had, as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, attended several national conventions, none of which he said matched the organisation of Tuesday’s ADC convention.

He described the convention as an “excellent performance” and said it marked the beginning of the party’s journey to Aso Rock in 2027.

“Today marks the beginning of our journey to the Villa, and all of you here are part of this history. By next year, when we move to the Villa, I will remind you again,” Mark said.