Adeleke gives Oyetola’s appointees 48 hours to return ‘looted’ govt properties

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Ademola Adeleke taking oath of office in Osun State. Photo credit: Radio Nigeria
OSUN State governor Ademola Adeleke has directed former appointees of his predecessor, Isiaka Oyetola, to hand over all government properties in their possession within 48 hours.

Adeleke gave the directive in a statement released by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday, November 30.

He said that the directive was sequel to large scale diversion of government assets by top officials of the immediate past administration.

According to the statement, several government vehicles are missing while records indicated that two thirds of former state officials left with cars assigned to their respective offices.

“Most Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were stripped of operational assets like vehicles, computers and even residential fittings. Residences of some top officials were equally pillaged even to lamp fitting,” the statement seen by The ICIR said.

The governor vowed that any former official who refuses to comply with the directive will face the full weight of the law.

Earlier, the state government had instituted various panels to track and retrieve all looted public assets belonging to the state.

Inaugurating the panels on Wednesday, the deputy governor, Kola Adewusi, decried the widespread ”pillaging” of government assets by officials of the last administration.

The panels were also charged to review all appointments made after July 17 by the last administration.

“You must right the wrongs and discharge your mandates with a sense of urgency,” the deputy governor said.

“We assure the people that we will not back down on our resolve to stop all post-July 17 illegalities.” he added.

While stressing that the state payroll pre-July 17 remains intact, the deputy governor clarified that state government has not sacked any worker.

”Those with issues to explain are those who entered the payroll after July 17,” he said.

Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

