Adeleke vows to clampdown on illegal mining in Osun

OSUN State governor Ademola Adeleke has decried the adverse effects of illegal mining on the wellbeing of residents of the state.

Adeleke, who spoke while inaugurating a committee set up to monitor and regulate mining activities in the state, vowed to clampdown on all forms of illegal mining in the state within the ambit of the law.

He demanded that legitimate miners, whose activities have contributed to land degradation and water pollution in the state, must take immediate steps towards remedying the situation.

While emphasizing that he will ensure that the clean up becomes a continuous exercise, he added that mining

companies will be the ones to bear the cost.

“Osun State has been subjected to intense environmental degradation arising from activities of mining companies,” he said.

“River Osun has been polluted and our people are dying as related sicknesses are spreading. These are sad realities which none of the mining companies has raised a finger to address.

“My administration will insist on the companies paying for the cleaning up of our rivers and environment.

“Segilola and other companies operating in our state should take note that cleaning up of our environment is going to be a continuous exercise and the resulting expenditure is to be borne by the companies.”

The governor vowed that he will not allow Osun people to continue to be exposed to polluted river water and cheated by miners, whom he said have not paid any royalties to the state for the past 25 years.

He also said his administration will recover all the money owed by mining companies operating in the state.

“Osun State, according to extant laws, is entitled to 13 per cent derivation from every ounce of gold extracted from our gold and other solid mineral fields,” he said.

“Segilola and other operating companies are expected by law to pay Osun State 13 per cent derivation on the value of gold and other solid minerals produced in the last 25 years.

“Till date, we have no record of any payment made by Segilola and other mining companies to Osun State.

“My administration is determined to recover every penny owed Osun State by companies operating in Osun gold fields.

“For the sake of emphasis, denying Osun State of its legitimate revenue through refusal to pay derivation and polluting our environment with impunity will not continue under my watch. I was elected to protect and serve the economic interest of Osun State and that is one of my priorities.”

He directed that members of all illegal mining syndicates should be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.