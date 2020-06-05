African Fact-Checking Awards 2020 for journalistic excellence now open

THE African Fact-Checking is receiving entries for the seventh annual awards programme that honours journalism by Africa-based media in the expanding field of fact-checking.

In 2019, the organisation received a total of 153 entries from more than 20 countries from Ethiopia, Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

In the inaugural year 2014, it received entries from about 40 journalists across 10 countries.

Noko Makgato, the Executive Director at Africa Check said, “With health-related decisions sometimes being a matter of life or death, good fact-checking journalism is vital – now more than ever. The quality of information disseminated in public can determine the life outcomes of many and so it is the responsibility of the media to refrain from being conduits of misinformation.

“Each year we are seeing growing interest in fact-checking as evidenced by the number of organisations that have emerged focusing their efforts on debunking harmful claims in different parts of the continent. This, we believe, strengthens the quality of public debate and, hopefully, improves the quality of life across the continent,” Makgato said.

As a result of the growing interest in fact-checking on the continent, Africa Check is expecting an increase in the quantity and quality of entries in 2020.

This year’s categories include:

Fact-Check of the Year by a Working Journalist

Fact-Check of the Year by a Student Journalist

One runner-up in each of the two categories above

Entries must have been first published or broadcast on any date from 1 August 2019 to 22 July 2020. They should have exposed a claim on an important topic made by a public figure or institution in Africa as misleading or wrong.

The winner of the award for best fact-checking report by a working journalist will get a prize of $3,000, while the runner-up will be awarded $1,500. The winner of the award for best fact-checking report by a student journalist will get a prize of $2,000, and the runner-up $1,000.

Entries close at midnight GMT on 22 July 2020.

To apply, click here.