28.1 C
Abuja

AFRICMIL urges ICPC to probe N11bn fraud by management of Nigerian Police Trust Fund

News
Vincent Ufuoma
File: ICPC Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye

Related

1min read

THE African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) has urged the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to probe the alleged N11 billion fraud  perpetrated by the management of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund (NPTF).

AFRICMIL Coordinator Chido Onumah made this appeal in a statement sent to The ICIR on Monday, saying that his organisation was following developments in the matter and expressed support for ICPC in its bid to uncover the fraud.

“In line with the Commission’s customary adherence to professionalism, we urge a thorough, painstaking and dispassionate engagement with all the issues surrounding the controversial management of the Trust Fund,” he said.

Onumah noted that the AFRICMIL had, in a letter to ICPC Chairman Bolaji Owasanoye on October 6, urged the commission to get to the root of the breach of the Act establishing the NPTF, as well as the wilful disregard of the recommendation of the KPMG report which established the grounds for prudent management of the trust fund.

Apart from the fact that the said money was not dully approved by the NPTF Executive Secretary Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, Onumah alleged that it was used for the procurement of substandard equipment for the Police.

According to him, AFRICMIL findings revealed that among the equipment said to have been purchased for Police personnel, the bulletproof vests, helmets and some of the Toyota Buffalo vehicles fell far short of the required standards.

He urged ICPC to scrutinise the equipment and other items procured to see whether they met the needs of the Police.

- Advertisement -

Onumah also urged the ICPC to be interested in investigating how more than N722 million out of over N1.6 billion released as take-off grant of the secretariat of the trust fund was used.

According to the statement, N722 million was said to have been spent within five months even as accommodation and other necessary equipment had been provided free by the Nigeria Police Force.

He noted that the unilateral decision of the executive secretary to conduct business without the consent of the chairman of the board of trustees or collaboration with the Bureau of Public Procurement was a flagrant violation of Sections 11(b) and 12(1)a of 2019 NPTF Act.

He further said that such gross misconduct should not be condoned by the ICPC and citizens who meant well for the Police and the country.

Onumah stated that the trust fund fraud was one of huge interest to the people because of the institution and the personalities involved.

He expressed confidence in ICPC to deal with the issue professionally in the interest of justice.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

AFRICMIL urges ICPC to probe N11bn fraud by management of Nigerian Police Trust Fund

THE African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) has urged the Independent Corrupt...
News

Buhari bets on eNaira to boost remittances, cross-border trade

  NIGERIA’s President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, said the newly launched eNaira platform, which is...
Media News

Civic tech group, NGO invite applications for WanaData Fellowship

CODE for Africa (CfA), a tech and data journalism initiative, has partnered with the World...
News

Oyo jailbreak: FG enlists Interpol to recapture fleeing inmates

THE Federal Government has enlisted the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to recapture fleeing...
News

Journalists protest in Abuja over missing colleague

MEMBERS of the Nigerian Union Of Journalists (NUJ), FCT chapter, protested peacefully in Abuja...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBuhari bets on eNaira to boost remittances, cross-border trade

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.