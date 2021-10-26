Abuja Police recover seven cars, 75 laptops from criminal gangs

— 1 min read

THE Federal Capital Territory Police Command has recovered seven cars and 75 laptops from criminal gangs breaking into parked vehicles.

The FCT Commissioner of Police Sunday Babaji, who spoke on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the seven stolen cars were recovered from a syndicate stealing parked vehicles with ‘master keys.’

The CP said, “On October 12, 2021, police operatives from the Central Area Police Station, Abuja, arrested one Abubakar Shettima, 28 years.

“The suspect confessed to being a specialist in opening peoples’ cars at parking lots and carting away their valuables such as laptops, tablets and bags.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that Abubakar has other members of his syndicate who patronise him. According to him, he sells these products to Adekoye Anthony, 28, and Yusuf Isa, 26, who in turn sell some of the products as scrap and parts to members of the public.”

Babaji confirmed that exhibits recovered from the gang included: 61 HP laptops, one projector, five Dell laptops, four Lenovo laptops, one Apple Macbook, four Toshiba laptops, parts of computers and Toshiba laptops.

The Police also arrested one Saliu James, a suspected car snatcher, at the Nyanya axis of the FCT.

“The suspect confessed to sending one Umar Hamza to buy him a pistol. The said Umar was arrested and is in police custody,” the CP said.

The CP further said that suspects confessed to the crime and would be charged to court after all investigations had been completed.