Police react to alleged killing of Uber driver in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has reacted to reports of the alleged killing of an Uber driver in the Garki area of Abuja.

Some online media publications (not The ICIR) had reported that armed robbers killed an Uber driver in Abuja on Monday, January 16.

The FCT Police Command said the news in circulation lacked basic facts.

READ ALSO:

Police debunk reports of planned protest by aggrieved officers

Kenyan Police officers arrested for abducting, framing up Nigerians

Police issue warning to Yoruba Nation agitators in Lagos

- Advertisement -

Police rescue six victims of Edo train attack

The spokesperson of the Command, Josephine Adeh, in a statement on Tuesday, January 17, explained what transpired between an Uber driver and another person.

“Preliminary investigations by the Police have it that, on Monday 16/1/2023, at about 10 p.m., an altercation ensued between an Uber driver and another whose names are yet to be known over a parking space along Gimbiya street, Garki.

“The altercation snowballed into physical violence, which resulted in the armed shooting of the latter (Uber driver) and taking to his heels.

“Upon receipt of the information of the unfortunate incident, operatives from the Garki Police Division drifted to the scene and rescued the injured Uber driver to the nearest hospital, where he is currently recuperating,” the FCT Police spokesperson said.

The PPRO added that the FCT Police Commissioner Sadiq Abubakar had directed discreet investigations and an aggressive search to identify and apprehend the fleeing suspect.

She said the CP has equally directed the deployment of intelligence assets of the Command to the area with a mandate to strengthen its security architecture.

- Advertisement -

The Command urged members of the public to go about their lawful duties without fear or apprehension from any quarters bearing in mind that the Police are on top of the situation.

The Police Command further vowed that it would make the FCT unbearable for criminal elements.