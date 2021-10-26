Don’t disrupt Anambra election, FG warns IPOB

— 2 mins read

THE Federal Government has warned the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) not to disrupt the upcoming Anambra election, saying that it will not fold its arm and allow anyone to do so.

Speaking at the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting organised by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC), National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno said the government would do all within its powers to ensure the election scheduled for Nov. 6, 2021 was successful.

Speaking at the event, Monguno, who is the co-chairman of ICCES, said security agencies had been adequately briefed to act professionally but would not sit idly and allow anyone to disrupt the election.

“In the same vein, we want to offer a word of brotherly advice to our brothers and sisters in Anambra State who may want to use means, methods that are unorthodox and that are unusual to destabilise an already delicate situation to please, think again.”

“I want to reassure the general public that the security agencies are going to do everything within their power to ensure that the people of Anambra State undergo this exercise without any incident.

“We are all eager to achieve results in this election that will be acceptable to everybody.

“I don’t think it will be helpful for anyone to go out and ignite something that might cause pain for the people of Anambra State, the good people of Anambra State, the peace loving people, under whatever disguise, please think again,” he said.

Monguno also advised the security personnel deployed for the election to work within the limits of law and not to engage in any activity contrary to the security agencies’ rule.

He warned that security forces would not tolerate looting, destruction of public property, intimidation, terrorism, arson and homicide.

“This will not be accepted. The law enforcement agencies have been asked to watch out for such elements. Because what you start, you don’t know how it will end.

“There is no need embarking on an exercise of self delusion, futility or some form of tangle.

“Please, I am appealing to you all brothers, stay within your wards your local government and let us have a peaceful election,” Monguno said.

The INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu earlier said that the commission was doing everything possible to ensure that the election went on as scheduled on Nov. 6.

Yakubu said, “Our deployment of non-sensitive materials and training of personnel for the election have virtually been concluded.

“The Commission has successfully accomplished 12 out of the 14 activities listed in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election released in January this year.

“The two outstanding activities are the last day of the campaign, at midnight on Thursday, Nov. 4 and election day, which remains Saturday, Nov. 6.

“INEC is determined to proceed with the Anambra State Governorship election as scheduled.

“We have been assured by the security agencies of a secure environment for the election,” he concluded.

The ICIR had earlier reported that the IPOB had threatened the Anambra election earlier by planning to impose a compulsory sit-at-home order during the election.