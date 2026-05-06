Aisha Yesufu joins NDC, declares for FCT Senatorial seat

NIGERIAN activist, Aisha Yesufu, has announced her defection from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)

She also declared her intention to contest for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) senatorial seat in the 2027 elections.

In a video shared on Facebook, Yesufu described her decision as deliberate and driven by a “deeper understanding” of Nigeria’s political future, stressing that the coming days would be critical in shaping the country’s direction.

“I’ve moved from ADC, I’m now in NDC, Nigeria Democratic Congress. The next couple of days we define the future of this nation. This deeper understanding is why I resigned from the African Democratic Congress, ADC, to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC,” she said.

She linked her defection to her continued support for former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, whom she described as embodying “the hope and aspiration of a Nigeria that works.”

She added that her initial alignment with the ADC was influenced by her commitment to supporting Obi, and her latest move to the NDC is a continuation of that pledge.

She added, “To continue to honour that promise, I am joining the NDC. This time, I am joining the NDC not just as a member, but as one running for the FCT senatorial seat. I have tidied up all my obligations to the ADC, ensuring a clean transition,” she said.

She expressed gratitude for the roles she previously held, including subcommittee chair, deputy committee chair, and secretary at different levels in the ADC.

Yesufu also acknowledged colleagues within the ADC, appealing directly to citizens as she framed her candidacy as a call for constitutional authority to represent the people.

“I’m putting myself forth. I’ve always used my constitutional voice to make demands, to speak for a better country. Today, I’m asking you for constitutional authority,” she added.

She urged residents of the FCT to support her ambition, pledging to be their voice in the National Assembly.

“I want to serve, and I need your support. I need you to give me the authority to be able to stand in the Red Chamber and fight for our country, and be there for our country, and be there for our people, and be the voice of our people, and represent,” she said.