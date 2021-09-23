26.1 C
Abuja

Akeredolu replies El-Rufai, accuses him of exporting banditry to southern region

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Related

1min read

ONDO State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has accused Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai of exporting banditry to the southern region of the country.

Akeredolu said this in a statement by his Commissioner for information and Orientation Donald Ogogo on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) said that El-Rufai’s statements merely sought to encourage anarchy under the guise “of resentment of a law by affected stakeholders.”

He noted that El-Rufai should not be condemning the decisions to ban open grazing after some states in the North, including Kaduna, had banned inter-border movement of cattle.

“In these days and times, anyone who makes statements such as that allegedly made by the governor belongs to a class of an unenviable ilk masquerading as leaders,” he said.

“There is no wisdom in condemning/banning open grazing, prohibiting inter-border movement of cattle in the North, including Kaduna, with an accompanying disapproval of a Law that gives bite to same, in another part of the country.

“Perhaps, it is apt to state clearly that the likes of Governor el-Rufai are already in a hysteric ‘mode’ of escalating and indeed, externalising banditry, especially as the military onslaught against criminal elements and other terror variants suffices in the North.”

- Advertisement -

He emphasised that the statement was a cleverly crafted path towards replicating in the South, the most despicable situation in the North that Nigerians of goodwill daily prayed to overcome.

While stating that the anti-grazing law had come to stay, especially in Ondo State, Akeredolu vowed that it would be zealously guarded and religiously deployed to protect all residents of the state regardless of their ethnic and religious biases.

El-Rufai had during a recent interview with journalists faulted the anti-grazing laws being enacted by state governments, especially those in the southern part of the country.

He said that banning open grazing was not the solution to perennial clashes between herders and farmers in the country.

He warned states against politicising the matter, saying they should not make legislation they would not be able to implement.

He stated that although open grazing was outdated, the only solution was ranching which required a huge financial investment.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Akeredolu replies El-Rufai, accuses him of exporting banditry to southern region

ONDO State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has accused Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai of exporting...
Banking and Finance

PDP demands CBN governor’s resignation, prosecution as naira continues free-fall

NIGERIA'S Central Bank governor has been asked to resign immediately as the free-fall of...
News

UAE work permit: Nigerians appeal to host country after over 300 jobs are lost

NIGERIANS residing in the United Arab Emirates have issued a passionate appeal to the...
Business and Economy

Nigeria nears debt trap as Buhari fails to plug wastes, explore alternative funding options

NIGERIA'S President Muhammadu Buhari has accumulated huge debts in the last six years, but...
Featured News

Kano movie ban draws mixed reaction from Nollywood

By Olugbenga Adanikin and Yakubu Salisu THE ban placed on movies that depict kidnapping, drug...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePDP demands CBN governor’s resignation, prosecution as naira continues free-fall

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.