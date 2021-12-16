Amid rising insecurity, Kastina governor reiterates call for citizens to bear arms

— 1 min read

THE Katsina State Governor and Chairman of the North West Governors’ Forum Aminu Bello Masari has reiterated the call for citizens to be allowed to bear arms in self-defence to curb the spate of insecurity, especially in his region.

Masari said it was unacceptable to allow bandits to carry arms and use the same to attack and kill unarmed citizens.

He spoke when he led a delegation of North-West governors on a condolence visit to the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the people of the state.

He argued that dealing with insecurity had nothing to do with religion or ethnic groups, adding that, “We need an unusual approach to deal with these people, who are nothing but animals terrorising our people across the country,” he said.

Also speaking during the visit, Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje said reserved forests, especially in the northern part of the country, were home to criminals, stressing that the Federal Government must do all within its power to reclaim the forests.

“It is no more issue of farming or hunting in our forests but for us to take full ownership of the forests.”

The host, Aminu Tambuwal, described bandits killing people as criminals with no ideology but targeting anyone irrespective of religion or political affiliations.

He commended his colleagues and their entourage for the visit.

Masari had, earlier in August 2021, canvassed citizens bearinh arms for self-defence