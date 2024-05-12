AMVCA 10: Breath of Life tops with 4 awards + full list of winners

THE tenth edition of the biggest award show in the African movie industry, African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) held on Saturday May 11, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos State, with Breath of Life leading the list with four awards in different categories.
The annual event, which recognises outstanding performances in television, film, and entertainment was hosted by IK Osakioduwa, while the red carpet was hosted by Toke Makinwa, UTti Nwachukeu and VJ Adams.
Celebrating the 10-year milestone, the award event however commenced with an opening speech by the Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, followed by a welcome address by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multichoice, John Ugbe.
Kehinde Bankole bagged the award for ‘Best Lead Actress’, while Wale Ojo clinched the award for the category Best Lead Actor’.
The award ceremony featured music performances from artistes including Congolese music star, Awilo Longomba, Kcee, Chike, Adekunle Gold, among others.
Full list of winners
Best Lead Actor
Richard Mofe-Damijo (The Black Book)
Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)-WINNER
Stan Nze (Afamefuna)
Lateef Adedimeji (Jagun Jagun)
Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)
David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)
Gideon Okeke (Egun)
Best Lead Actress
Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah
Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)
Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Kehinde Bankole (Adire)- WINNER
Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)
Segilola Ogidan (Over The Bridge)
Lucie Debay (Omen)
Best Supporting Actor
Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)
Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)
Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)- WINNER
Itele D Icon (Jagun Jagun)
Gregory Ojefua (This is Lagos)
Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)
Ropo Ewenla (Over The Bridge)
Best Supporting Actress
Joke Silva (Over The Bridge)
Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)
Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun)
Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)- WINNER
Tana Egbo-Adelana (Ijogbon)
Ejiro Onajaife (Madam Koikoi)
Eliane Umuhire (Omen)
Best Movie
A Tribe Called Judah
The Black Book
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti
Breath of Life- WINNER
Over The Bridge
Blood Vessel
Mami Wata
Best Director
C.J Fiery Obasi
Moses Inwang
Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo
Bb Sasore- WINNER
Johnscott Enah
Kayode Kasum
Tolu Ajayi
Best Series (Unscripted)
LOL NAIJA (SEASON 1)
NIGHTLIFE IN LASGIDI
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF LAGOS (SEASON 2)
GH QUEENS (SEASON 2)- WINNER
MUTALE MWANZA UNSCRIPTED (SEASON 1)
Best Series (Scripted)
Volume
Wura (Season 2)-WINNER
Slum King
Itura
Chronicles
Best Documentary
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?- WINNER
Empalikino (Forgiveness)
The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)
Sowing Hope
Best Writing Movie
A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)
Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
Jagun Jagun (Adebayo Tijani)
Breath of Life (BB Sasore)
Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola)- WINNER
Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)
Best Writing TV Series
Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)
Wura (Season 2)
Visa on Arrival
MTV Shuga Naija
Volume- WINNER
Masquerades of Aniedo
Slum King
Best Sound Design
Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)
Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)
Grey Jones Ossai (Breath of Life and Blood Vessel)- WINNER
Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)
Best Makeup
Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)
Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)
Campbell Precious (Mami Wata)- WINNER
Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)
Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun)
Best Costume Design
Daniel Obasi
Demola Adeyemi
Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga
Lola Awe- WINNER
Bunmi Demilola Fashina
Best Art Direction
Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)
Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)
Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade)- WINNER
Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)
The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)
Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)
Omen (Eve Martin)
Best Editing
Chuka Ejorh and Onyekachi Banjo
Holmes Awa
Alex Kamau and Victor Obok
Dayo Nathaniel
Antonio Ribeiro- WINNER
Nathan Delannoy
Best Cinematography
Mami Wata
Jagun Jagun
Ijogbon
Blood Vessel
Breath of Life
Over The Bridge-WINNER
Omen
Best Short Film
Broken Mask- WINNER
Eighteenth Year
Masquerades of Aniedo
A Place Called Forward
T’egbon T’aburo
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
The Passenger
Nana Akoto
Apo
Irora Iya-WINNER
Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)
Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa)
Service to Heart
Uncle Limbani
Motshameko O Kotsi- WINNER
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
Where The River Divides
Wandongwa
Nakupenda
Itifaki
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)- WINNER
Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)
Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)- WINNER
Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)
Orisa (Odunlade Adekola
Nana Akoto (Kwabana Gyansah)
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
What Will People Say
Date My Family Zambia
Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)- WINNER
Royal Qlique (Season 2)
The Irabors’ Forever After
Best Digital Content
Layi Wasabi (Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement)- WINNER
Taooma (The Boyfriend)
Lizzy Jay (National Treasure)
Elozonam, Jemima Osunde & Angelina Idoko (Hello Neighbour)
Best MNet Original Series (Scripted)
The Slum King- WINNER
Half Open Window
Itura
The Passenger
Magic Room
Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Series
Grown
Her Dark Past-WINNER
Somewhere In Kole
Full Time Husband
The 11th Commandment
Mfumukazi
Trailblazer of the Year
Chimezie Imo
Industry Merit Awards
Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow)
Richard Mofe Damijo