AMVCA 10: Breath of Life tops with 4 awards + full list of winners

THE tenth edition of the biggest award show in the African movie industry, African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) held on Saturday May 11, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos State, with Breath of Life leading the list with four awards in different categories.

The annual event, which recognises outstanding performances in television, film, and entertainment was hosted by IK Osakioduwa, while the red carpet was hosted by Toke Makinwa, UTti Nwachukeu and VJ Adams.

Celebrating the 10-year milestone, the award event however commenced with an opening speech by the Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, followed by a welcome address by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multichoice, John Ugbe.

Kehinde Bankole bagged the award for ‘Best Lead Actress’, while Wale Ojo clinched the award for the category Best Lead Actor’.

The award ceremony featured music performances from artistes including Congolese music star, Awilo Longomba, Kcee, Chike, Adekunle Gold, among others.

Full list of winners

Best Lead Actor

Richard Mofe-Damijo (The Black Book)

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)-WINNER

Stan Nze (Afamefuna)



Marc Zinga (Omen)Lateef Adedimeji (Jagun Jagun)Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)Gideon Okeke (Egun)

Best Lead Actress

Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah

Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)

Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Kehinde Bankole (Adire)- WINNER



Evelyne IIy (Mami Wata)Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)Segilola Ogidan (Over The Bridge)Lucie Debay (Omen)

Best Supporting Actor

Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)- WINNER

Itele D Icon (Jagun Jagun)

Gregory Ojefua (This is Lagos)

Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

Ropo Ewenla (Over The Bridge)

Best Supporting Actress

Joke Silva (Over The Bridge)

Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun)

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)- WINNER

Tana Egbo-Adelana (Ijogbon)

Ejiro Onajaife (Madam Koikoi)

Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

Best Movie

A Tribe Called Judah

The Black Book

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Breath of Life- WINNER

Over The Bridge

Blood Vessel

Mami Wata

Best Director

C.J Fiery Obasi

Moses Inwang

Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo

Bb Sasore- WINNER

Johnscott Enah

Kayode Kasum

Tolu Ajayi

Best Series (Unscripted)

LOL NAIJA (SEASON 1)

NIGHTLIFE IN LASGIDI

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF LAGOS (SEASON 2)

GH QUEENS (SEASON 2)- WINNER

MUTALE MWANZA UNSCRIPTED (SEASON 1)

Best Series (Scripted)

Volume

Wura (Season 2)-WINNER

Slum King

Itura

Chronicles

Best Documentary

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?- WINNER

Empalikino (Forgiveness)

The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)

Sowing Hope

Best Writing Movie

A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Jagun Jagun (Adebayo Tijani)

Breath of Life (BB Sasore)

Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola)- WINNER

Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)

Best Writing TV Series

Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)

Wura (Season 2)

Visa on Arrival

MTV Shuga Naija

Volume- WINNER

Masquerades of Aniedo

Slum King

Best Sound Design

Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)

Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)

Grey Jones Ossai (Breath of Life and Blood Vessel)- WINNER

Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)

Best Makeup

Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)

Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)

Campbell Precious (Mami Wata)- WINNER

Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)

Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun)

Best Costume Design

Daniel Obasi

Demola Adeyemi

Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga

Lola Awe- WINNER

Bunmi Demilola Fashina

Best Art Direction

Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)

Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade)- WINNER

Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

Omen (Eve Martin)

Best Editing

Chuka Ejorh and Onyekachi Banjo

Holmes Awa

Alex Kamau and Victor Obok

Dayo Nathaniel

Antonio Ribeiro- WINNER

Nathan Delannoy

Best Cinematography

Mami Wata

Jagun Jagun

Ijogbon

Blood Vessel

Breath of Life

Over The Bridge-WINNER

Omen

Best Short Film

Broken Mask- WINNER

Eighteenth Year

Masquerades of Aniedo

A Place Called Forward

T’egbon T’aburo

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

The Passenger

Nana Akoto

Apo

Irora Iya-WINNER

Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)

Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa)

Service to Heart

Uncle Limbani

Motshameko O Kotsi- WINNER

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Where The River Divides

Wandongwa

Nakupenda

Itifaki

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)- WINNER

Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)- WINNER

Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)

Orisa (Odunlade Adekola

Nana Akoto (Kwabana Gyansah)

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

What Will People Say

Date My Family Zambia

Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)- WINNER

Royal Qlique (Season 2)

The Irabors’ Forever After

Best Digital Content

Layi Wasabi (Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement)- WINNER

Taooma (The Boyfriend)

Lizzy Jay (National Treasure)

Elozonam, Jemima Osunde & Angelina Idoko (Hello Neighbour)

Best MNet Original Series (Scripted)

The Slum King- WINNER

Half Open Window

Itura

The Passenger

Magic Room

Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Series

Grown

Her Dark Past-WINNER

Somewhere In Kole

Full Time Husband

The 11th Commandment

Mfumukazi

Trailblazer of the Year

Chimezie Imo

Industry Merit Awards

Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow)

Richard Mofe Damijo