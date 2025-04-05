Anambra 2025: Soludo emerges winner of APGA primary election unopposed

ANAMBRA State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has won the All Progressives Grand Alliance’s (APGA) primary for the November 8, 2025, governorship election in the state.

The governor emerged as the flag bearer unopposed while also securing 3,168 votes from the delegates of the party during the primary.

The election was conducted at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, on Saturday, April 5.

While announcing the results, the returning officer for the election, Uche Nwegbo, stated out of the 3,260 delegates, 3,175 delegates were accredited to vote during the primary.

“Total delegates for this election are 3,260, 3,175 are accredited delegates, 3,172 are the total votes, while four votes were invalid.

“The total yes-votes garnered by the governor are 3,168, while there were no no-votes. So, in line with the INEC guidelines and with the powers conferred on me as the chief returning officer for this election, I, Uche Nwegbo, hereby declare the governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as returned, as the candidate of our party,” the returning officer said.

In his acceptance speech, the governor expressed his gratitude to the support he received and assured the party members that the state will continue to rise with the progressive leadership.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

“I want to say that I am humbled by this historic display of solidarity to be able to raise the flag of our party again, and I want to say that I accept this nomination wholeheartedly.

“Anambra keeps rising with the progressive leadership that we have had through APGA, and I will continue to appreciate the leadership of the party.

“I appreciate the members of our party and the INEC observers. I do not think that we have ever had this kind of peaceful election where everything was orderly and in one hour everyone was able to cast their votes,” he stressed.

Soludo also announced that he would retain his current deputy, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, as his running mate.