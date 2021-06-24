We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Charles Soludo has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State.

He was announced the winner of the party’s primary held in Awka, the state capital, on Wednesday.

Soludo polled 740 out of 792 votes cast in the election to defeat other contestants, including his closest rival Ezenwankwo Christopher, who polled 41 votes.

Other aspirants in the election are ThankGod Ibe and Okolo Chibuzor, who got four and seven votes, respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Soludo thanked God and promised to consolidate the achievements of the outgoing administration of Willie Obiano, the state governor.

“It is with humility, gratitude and total submission to the will of God that I hereby accept your nomination as the gubernatorial candidate of APGA in the November 6 governorship election,” he said.

“I want to thank the Alpha and the Omega, who in his infinite wisdom, decided that I should come from Anambra State of Nigeria. In gratitude to Him, I will devote every moment of my remaining life on earth to serving Him by working hard to leave here better than I met it”.

He will represent the party in the governorship election scheduled to hold on November 6.

Soludo’s election was endorsed by incumbent governor Obiano, who is the party’s Board of Trustees Chairman. Obiano congratulated party members for the peaceful conduct of the primary, adding that Soludo’s emergence shows that APGA party remains a united family.

But a factional national committee of the party led by Jude Okeke had accused the Victor Oye-led faction which organised the primary election won by Soludo of alleged refusal to submit the statutory 21 days notice on the Special Ward Congress to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Publicity Secretary of the Okeke-led faction, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, made the allegations on Monday in Abuja while addressing journalists on developments within the party.

Chukwunyere specifically said the Oye faction did not duly notify INEC on the plan to hold ward congresses ahead of the governorship poll within the 21 days recommended by its regulations and Section 85 of the Electoral Act.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee of the Okeke-led faction, at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, announced Soludo’s suspension from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

Chukwunyere said the decision to suspend Soludo was taken at an emergency meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Okeke-led faction has announced plans to hold its primary election to produce a governorship candidate on July 1.