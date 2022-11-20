34.1 C
Abuja

Anambra gives political parties two weeks ultimatum to pay for mounted billboards

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Charles Soludo
APGA candidate former CBN governor Chukwuma Soludo has the power of incumbency on his side
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Anambra State government has given political parties two weeks to pay up levies for mounting billboards across the state.

The directive was given in a statement the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA) issued today.

The ANSAA managing director, Tony Ujubuonu, who signed the statement, said political parties have up till December 5 to pay their levies or have their billboards removed by the state government.

Ujubuonu said that the agency had taken major steps towards sanitizing outdoor advertising practice in the state through ban on individuals, clients and government agencies’ ownership of billboards in the state.

He also expressed concern that some political parties’ candidates were erecting billboards on their own ignorantly and blocking right of passage in the state.

“The agency wants to state that this is not only wrong, but illegal and any such billboard would be brought down without any notice, and the structure seized permanently and auctioned.

“It is the wish of the agency that by the 5th of December 2022, all billboards in the state must have been duly registered and paid for, as legal enforcement would start after that date,” he said.

- Advertisement -

In August, the state had announced that presidential candidates of various political parties who wished to mount or paste their posters anywhere in the state for purposes of the 2023 elections would pay N10 million.

 

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

133m Poor Nigerians: SERAP calls on Buhari to probe spendings on poverty intervention programmes

AMID exponential growth of poverty among Nigerians, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)...
Politics and Governance

Insecurity: Kidnappers of two medical doctors in Cross River demand N100m ransom

KIDNAPPERS of two medical doctors in Cross River State have demanded a N100 million...
Crime

NDLEA arrests Saudi Arabia-bound widow with cocaine in footwear

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 56-year-old widow...
Conflict and Security

No less than 350 persons killed in electoral violence in Nigeria since 2014 – Group

MANAGING Conflict in Nigeria (MCN), a European Union-funded programme, has said that no less...
Elections

2023: UK vows to sanction electoral offenders

THE United Kingdom has vowed to sanction Nigerians seeking to undermine the 2023 general...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article133m Poor Nigerians: SERAP calls on Buhari to probe spendings on poverty intervention programmes

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.