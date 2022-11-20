Anambra gives political parties two weeks ultimatum to pay for mounted billboards

THE Anambra State government has given political parties two weeks to pay up levies for mounting billboards across the state.

The directive was given in a statement the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA) issued today.

The ANSAA managing director, Tony Ujubuonu, who signed the statement, said political parties have up till December 5 to pay their levies or have their billboards removed by the state government.

Ujubuonu said that the agency had taken major steps towards sanitizing outdoor advertising practice in the state through ban on individuals, clients and government agencies’ ownership of billboards in the state.

He also expressed concern that some political parties’ candidates were erecting billboards on their own ignorantly and blocking right of passage in the state.

“The agency wants to state that this is not only wrong, but illegal and any such billboard would be brought down without any notice, and the structure seized permanently and auctioned.

“It is the wish of the agency that by the 5th of December 2022, all billboards in the state must have been duly registered and paid for, as legal enforcement would start after that date,” he said.

In August, the state had announced that presidential candidates of various political parties who wished to mount or paste their posters anywhere in the state for purposes of the 2023 elections would pay N10 million.