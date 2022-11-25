My rift with Peter Obi is political – Soludo

ANAMBRA State governor Charles Soludo has attributed his critical comments on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to ‘political differnces’.

Soludo made the clarification while speaking to journalists after the 70th birthday thanksgiving Mass for Bishop of Awka Catholic Diocese, Paulinus Ezeokafor, at St Patrick Cathedral, Awka, on Thursday, November 24th.

According to him, his issue with Obi was not personal but a case of “political differences”.

He added that they will meet in the next few weeks to resolve the differences.

“There is no rift between Obi and me at a personal level. Nobody snatched each other’s wife. What appears to be the rift between us is fundamental political differences. Nothing else.

“On the fundamental differences we have, we are going to meet in the next few weeks. We’ve agreed to discuss and iron out our differences”, he said.

Soludo, in the same vein, dismissed allegations that he collected $28 million to blackmail Obi.

“For those forging blackmail and all that, including the one they said I collected bribe to say what I said, I asked them to bring it so I will use it to construct roads for Anambra people. If Soludo is into bribery, I would have been a multi-trillionaire by now.

“Today is very special. When we came into the service, it was the first time, Obi and I are meeting at a public event and in a Catholic Church which the two of us belong to. I think it was divine.

“When I came in, I quickly went to where he sat and hugged him. People watched with bewilderment as if it was a drama, asking if it was not the same people quarreling,” noted.

Soludo had made critical comments against Obi, saying “investments” made by the LP candidate as governor of Anambra State “were worth to nothing”.

“I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments (by Obi) is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside”, Soludo had said.

He further dismissed Obi’s chances in the presidency election, saying the LP candidate cannot win.

The development has pitched the governor against Obi’s supporters.