APC only worried about Peter Obi, not Atiku, says party chieftain

A CHIEFTAIN of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has said the only person posing a threat to the chances of his party in the 2023 presidential election is the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi.

Okechukwu, who is also the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), spoke on Arise Television on Monday, December 12.

He said the APC is not bothered about the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, the former vice president is no match for the APC candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Okechukwu said the APC is worried about Obi’s growing popularity across the country.

“Atiku is not a match for our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He cannot eat his cake and have it,” he said

“Our only worry as a party is Mr. Peter Obi and not Atiku”.

- Advertisement -

Okechukwu recalled how in 2014, Atiku led his compatriots and walked out of the PDP at the Eagles Square, Abuja, when he and his friends insisted that it was the turn of the North to rule.

He also noted that when Atiku contested the PDP primary in 2018, no contestant from the Southern part of the country contested against him because there was a general agreement among stakeholders in the party that power should remain in the North.

He queried why Atiku would want to continue as a northerner after Buhari’s eight years as President.