32.1 C
Abuja

APC settles for indirect primary, rules out consensus

Politics and GovernanceElections
Vincent Ufuoma
Abdullahi Adamu/ Photo Credit: Premium Times
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted the indirect primary model for the selection of all its candidates for the 2023 general elections.

This was part of the decisions ratified at the emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party transmitted their powers to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to make decisions for a period of 90 days.

The decision has laid to rest speculations of consensus arrangement by the top leadership of the party.

Article 20 of the APC Constitution as amended this year, provided for the selection of candidates through consensus, direct or indirect primaries.

In an indirect primary election, party members elect delegates who in turn elect the party’s candidates on their behalf.

Delegates are a democratically elected group of voters elected at party congresses.

- Advertisement -

A congress is a formal meeting or convention between members of a political party. During the congress, registered members of a political party elect these delegates that will represent them at local, state and national congresses.

In a direct primary election, registered members of the party just vote for who they want to be the flag-bearer of their party.

The composition of the APC delegates list include the national chairman, one member of the National Executive Council (NEC) from each state, serving and past presidents and vice presidents, serving and past governors and deputy governors, serving and past lawmakers (federal and states), past speakers, deputies, and principal officers of the state houses of assembly and past members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Others are members of the State Working Committee (SWC); each state has 17; Local Government Area (LGA) chairmen and secretaries; three national delegates from each of the 774 local government areas and elected chairmen.

An analysis of the delegates list showed that the North-West geopolitical zone has 1,924. The APC has a large followership in the zone

The South-West has 1,568 delegates. Apart from Oyo, the APC largely also controls the zone. It has some of the leading presidential contenders for the 2023 elections.

The North has 1,278 delegates, while the North-East has 1,212.

- Advertisement -

The South East has 838 delegates and the South-South has 927 delegates.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has 53 delegates.

Major presidential contenders include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos State former governor Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, businessman Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun are also expected to join the race for the APC presidential ticket.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

APC pegs presidential election forms at N100 million

PRESIDENTIAL aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would pay the sum of N100...
Int'l Affairs

UK court okays extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to US for trial

A LONDON court has ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange to the...
News

Wole Soyinka: A putrid presidential Easter egg

By Wole Soyinka Easter Greetings to you, Rev Mathew Kukah and to all your followers....
Health and Environment

Rainy Season: Kwara govt warns residents against illegal dumping of refuse

By Dare Akogun THE Kwara State Government has again warned residents of the state against...
Conflict and Security

Family confirms death of officer in NAF aircraft crash

THE family of an operative of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Abubakar Alkali has...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAPC pegs presidential election forms at N100 million

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.