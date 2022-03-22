34.1 C
Abuja

Appeal Court upholds conviction of deputy director over N8 million job scam

News
Bankole Abe
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Court of Appeal Sokoto Division has upheld the 14-year jail term handed to a Deputy Director of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Ahmed Balarabe by a Zamfara State High Court for defrauding some job seekers of N8 million.

Balarabe was charged before Justice Bello Shinkafi of the Zamfara State High Court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for obtaining by false pretense.

The court was told how Balarabe, while being the coordinator of the FCC in Zamfara and Sokoto states between 2017 and 2018, collected over N8 million from unsuspecting job seekers with the promise of giving them jobs, thereby contravening Section 1 (1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act 2006.

Justice Shinkafi then sentenced Balarabe to 14 years imprisonment with an option of a fine of N500, 000 and also ruled that the convict returns N7 million to the victims of the crime.

However, not pleased with the ruling, the convict had approached the appellate court to quash the trial court’s judgment.

Counsel to Balarabe, A. Y. Abubakar argued that the court should dismiss the judgment but ICPC counsel, Mashkur Salisu, argued that the conviction was in line with the provisions of the Advance Fee Fraud Act 2006 violated by Balarabe.

Having listened to the argument from the two counsels, the court unanimously dismissed the appeal on the ground of lack of merit and affirmed the trial court’s decision.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Small Investigation

How Chinese-built railway projects are easing mobility, saving lives in Nigeria

With an initial loan of $500 million and another $1.3 billion borrowing from China,...
News

Why we took over Cross River house of assembly complex – Police

HEAVILY armed policemen on on Tuesday morning took over the Cross River State House...
News

Defection to APC: Court to rule on suit seeking Ayade’s sack on Friday

A SUIT seeking the removal of Cross Rivers State governor Ben Ayade over his...
Crime

Police moves to clampdown on scavengers in FCT

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has moved to clampdown on scavengers, popularly...
News

NACIWA renews commitment to combat corruption in West Africa

WEST African anti-corruption agencies are meeting in Abuja to chart a new course on...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part...

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part...

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 4)

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

NDLEA gets approval from AGF to seize assets belonging to Kyari, others

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHow Chinese-built railway projects are easing mobility, saving lives in Nigeria

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.