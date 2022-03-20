32.1 C
Abuja

AWIM offers media graduate trainee program

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
AWIM
AWIM
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

African Women in Media (AWIM) is seeking applications for its Media Graduate Trainee Program.

AWiM’s objective is to make a positive impact on the way media functions in relation to women.

The trainee program seeks four women who have recently graduated from a media-related course within the last two years to experience a challenging eight-month development program.

Early-career women journalists in Africa, 26 years or younger, are eligible for a trainee program.

READ ALSO:

AWIM offers African environment journalism programme

Nigerian rating agency partners Europe’s fintech firm to revolutionise credit risk

- Advertisement -

Fintiri imposes curfew on Adamawa after hoodlums loot palliative warehouses

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

The trainees will receive editorial coaching to produce gender angle stories and develop stories for bylines on AWiMNews. They will also spend two months each in four critical areas of AWiM’s work.

Trainees will receive a US$450 monthly stipend.

The program begins in May.

The application deadline is April 5, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected]icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

NDLEA arrests man with 20.75kg black liquid cocaine at Abuja airport

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 52-year-old man Okeke Adolphus...
Elections

Electoral Act: Falana faults court order on deletion of Section 84 (12)

A HUMAN rights activist Femi Falana has faulted the ruling of a Federal High...
News

DSS alleges plot to destabilise Nigeria with mass protests, violence

THE Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over a plot by...
News

UN says Russian invasion has displaced 6.5 million persons inside Ukraine

THE United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has disclosed that nearly...
Energy and Power

FG unveils measures to boost power supply amid intermittent blackouts

AMID intermittent blackouts, the Federal Government has unveiled measures to boost power supply in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part...

2023: Atiku Abubakar makes U-turn on zoning of political offices

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Why I slapped Obiano’s wife – Bianca Ojukwu

Aviation fuel: Flight tickets hit N70,000 on Lagos-Abuja route

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNDLEA arrests man with 20.75kg black liquid cocaine at Abuja airport

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.