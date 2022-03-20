AWIM offers media graduate trainee program

— 1 min read

African Women in Media (AWIM) is seeking applications for its Media Graduate Trainee Program.

AWiM’s objective is to make a positive impact on the way media functions in relation to women.

The trainee program seeks four women who have recently graduated from a media-related course within the last two years to experience a challenging eight-month development program.

Early-career women journalists in Africa, 26 years or younger, are eligible for a trainee program.

READ ALSO:

AWIM offers African environment journalism programme

Nigerian rating agency partners Europe’s fintech firm to revolutionise credit risk

- Advertisement -

Fintiri imposes curfew on Adamawa after hoodlums loot palliative warehouses

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

The trainees will receive editorial coaching to produce gender angle stories and develop stories for bylines on AWiMNews. They will also spend two months each in four critical areas of AWiM’s work.

Trainees will receive a US$450 monthly stipend.

The program begins in May.

The application deadline is April 5, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.