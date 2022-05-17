ASUU strike: Soldiers shoot at protesting students

— 1 min read

SOLDIERS of the Nigerian Army reportedly shot at protesting students in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Tuesday.

Following the extension of the industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) students of various universities across the country have staged protests, particularly in Osun, Ondo, Oyo and Ogun states.

The students, including members of the National Association of Nigerian students (NANS) and the National Association of University Students (NAUS), are demanding an end to the ASUU strike.

The protests which have been peaceful since commencement however took a new turn on Tuesday when soldiers reportedly invaded the protest ground in Akure and shot at the protesters, leaving many students with injuries and in shock.

Narrating what happened, Temikotan Oluwaseun Omotola, the Director of Gender Equality and Mobilisation, NANS Zone D, South-West, said, “I came into Ondo State yesterday to solidarise with our members who have been protesting since last week and it has been a peaceful protest so far. Today, we met again to continue with our actions when soldiers suddenly began to shoot at us. We didn’t disturb vehicular movements neither did we disrupt the peace of the community. I am still in shock as I speak.

“A lot of us are injured already, and we have taken them to the hospital. We have the bullets they fired at us, with us. They destroyed all our properties, and our phones got stolen in the process.”

Another student, Eruobami Ayobami, Chairman of National association of University Students (NAUS), Osun State Chapter, said, “The reports coming from Ondo State is saddening and disappointing. A peaceful protest suddenly turned bloody.

“We are fighting for our future and this is what the Nigerian Army does to support us. Is this what Education has been reduced to in this country?”

The Nigerian Army is yet to react to the development.