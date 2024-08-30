Benefit, health implications of embracing ‘Botox’ in Nigeria

THE emergence of new beauty standards in Nigeria is reshaping the cultural landscape, as young Nigerians increasingly embrace diverse expressions of beauty, from traditional aesthetics to global trends.

This evolving beauty paradigm reflects the nation’s rich heritage while also challenging and redefining societal norms, one of which is the use of botox, a neurotoxin derived from clostridium botulinum, which has surged globally as a popular cosmetic procedure to reduce wrinkles and facial lines.

Obiamaka Anyachebelu, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Haymill medical centre Abuja, explained that the procedure involves injecting a substance into the muscle to reduce nerve transmission, weakening the muscle.

“What this does actually is that it is injected into the muscle and it reduces the nerve transmission in there. It weakens the muscle, the movement of the muscle increases frown lines on the face, so when that muscle is paralysed one does not have those lines again. For instance, the muscle at the forehead is called frontalis muscle.

“If I raise my eyebrows up, I have frown lines. So when it is injected, I am not able to raise it up anymore, it reduces the frown lines and just like the forehead, there are also muscles in other parts of the face, so when those muscles are injected, it reduces the lines, the muscles caused by their action.”

A growing trend

In Nigeria, the trend has recently gained momentum, driven by the social and elite class, such as celebrities and public figures increased awareness of cosmetic procedures, and a cultural shift towards western beauty standards.

Speaking to The ICIR, Rekiya Aliyu, who is in her mid-twenties noted that the main reason she would like to get botox procedures is ageing. To reduce the effect of wrinkles on major features of her body.

“Ageing is one of the main factors that made me to consider getting botox or fillers, just to reduce wrinkles. You know when you get older, your face becomes like saggy so I need to bring a little stiffness back to my face when I am older,” she said.

Aliyu noted that she would like to get the procedure done on the superior part of her body.

“…Probably my forehead, my chin and my neck because of wrinkles and all that,” she emphasised.

Difference between botox and fillers

Explaining the difference between botox and fillers, Anyachebelu stated that botox is a neuromodulator injected to reduce muscle action, thereby decreasing wrinkles caused by muscle movement.

“In contrast, dermal fillers are used to replenish lost volume due to fat reduction in the face, which occurs with aging and leads to skin sagging. The gel-like substances are injected into the skin to restore volume and create a more youthful appearance.

“While botox promises a quick fix for aging signs, its emergence and widespread embrace in Nigeria comes with some health implications that may warrant critical attention,” she explained.

Negative impact…

Anyachebelu further noted that if the botox is administered too frequently or at the wrong time, it can over-paralyse the muscle, leading to increased activity in counter acting muscles. This imbalance can cause undesirable effects, such as drooping lips or overly elevated eyebrows.

“When started at the right age, at least from 35 onwards, botox is temporary, it just paralyses the underlining muscle so the effects lasts 3-6 months. If a patient doesn’t wait for the specific time.

“It would paralyse the muscle more than one would want and the other muscles in the area would be more active because when the muscle that is supposed to create some movement is paralysed, the muscles around it can show more effect, which can result to a droop in the lips or over elevated eyebrows around the forehead”.

The rise of botox in Nigeria can be attributed to factors such as the wealthy and middle class having the income to spend on beauty and wellness treatments. Also, the influence of social media and celebrity culture has heightened awareness and desirability of cosmetic enhancements.

When asked what influenced her decision to get a procedure done, Aliyu (earlier mentioned) attributed it to social media.

“It is something I have seen online and I would like to try this eventually. So, definitely social media is one of the influences because I have seen a lot of people do it and they have [sic] and if I have the money to do it in the future , I would definitely go through with it .

“I don’t think the cost would be a problem, if I really want to get it done in the future and I would not consider any other cosmetic procedures in the future, ” Aliyu said.

Some Nigerian celebrities and influencers often showcase their flawless appearances, setting trends that their followers eagerly emulate. A video shared on X, showed Shaffy Bello, a veteran actress getting botox injections .

Aliyu added that due to the popularity of botox and social media pressures, more young people, even as young as 20 or 21, are seeking botox, but this age group generally does not need it according to the doctor.

Health risks associated with botox

Despite its popularity, botox carries significant health risks, especially when not administered properly. In Nigeria, the regulation of cosmetic procedures is still developing, leading to potential misuse and complications.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





“Short-term complications of botox and dermal fillers include pain, redness, swelling, and potential hypersensitivity reactions, especially to products with collagen. Therefore, allergy testing may be necessary before injection. Serious complications can occur, which is why it is essential to have injections done by a board-certified plastic surgeon.

“Misplaced injections can block facial vessels, leading to tissue death, although such risks are very low with a qualified surgeon. Nodule formation is also a risk, particularly with certain fillers injected close to the skin surface.

“If someone receives Botox injections from an uncertified and untrained provider, the chances of complications are significantly higher. These individuals may lack a thorough understanding of facial anatomy, proper injection techniques, and the knowledge of which areas to avoid, increasing the risk of injury and other complications,” Anyachebelu concluded.

While botox has become a symbol of modern beauty and a quick solution to aging concerns, its embrace in Nigeria comes with significant health implications. The lack of stringent regulations, the presence of unlicensed practitioners, and the influx of counterfeit products pose severe risks to individuals seeking these procedures.