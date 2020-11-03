Borno journalists accuse Zulum’s media aide of undermining press freedom

MEMBERS of the Correspondence Chapel, Borno State chapter, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Tuesday have accused Babashaik Haruna, Governor Babagana Zulum’s media aide of frustrating their reporting activities, thus undermining press freedom in the state.

Haruna Dauda Biu, the Chairman Correspondents’ Chapel said the governor’s media assistant was denying the media of performing its constitutional mandate as enshrined in Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution (Amended).

Speaking on behalf of the group in Maiduguri, the state capital, Biu alleged the media both local and international could no longer cover the governor’s activities.

According to him, the press was denied invitations or duly informed of important public engagement of the governor.

“It is disheartening to observe that in recent times there seems to be a deliberate attempt by the officer to prevent members of the Correspondents’ chapel who represent various national and international media outfits from doing their jobs,” he stated in a statement.

Biu further described the media aide’s attitude as unprofessional stressing that the accused was recently appointed as a senior special assistant on media.

He said the governor could only be made more accountable when the media is allowed to cover and report his activities for effective checks and balances.

“This singular act negates the provision of section 22 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended which empowers the press to function freely without any form of hindrance.

“To this end, therefore, the Chapel will no longer condone any attempt by Mr Baba Shiekh Haruna or those he delegates to undermine press freedom in Borno state.”