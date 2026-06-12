Borno reintegrates 3,740 repentant Boko Haram members into society

THE Borno government on Friday reintegrated at least 3,740 repentant members of Boko Haram into society as part of the state’s reintegration model policy.

Abdullahi Ishaq, a retired Brigadier General and Special Adviser to Governor Babagana Zulum on security, made this known at the reintegration ceremony in Maiduguri, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Those reintegrated included 720 men, 992 spouses, and 2,050 children who had repented and surrendered to troops, after being deradicalised, disarmed, rehabilitated and trained in various skills acquisition at the Hajj Camp in Maiduguri.

The ICIR reports that the programme is part of government’s efforts to restore peace to the state and other parts of Nigeria facing insurgency.

An investigation by The ICIR revealed that the initiative often backfires and aggravates the nation’s insecurity, as many of those who are deradicalised soon return to the trenches, make brutal comebacks, and unleash further mayhem on society.

Insurgency in Nigeria, which began with the emergence of Boko Haram in Borno State in the early years of this century, has killed thousands of citizens, displaced millions, and orphaned countless children. The violence, including attacks on critical infrastructure, promptly spread to other parts of the country, including Adamawa, Yobe, Abuja, and Kano.

The crisis has since escalated, spawning other armed groups, including Lakurawa, bandits, and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)

To date, Nigeria has employed both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to address insecurity, but there appears to be no immediate end in sight, as the country remains gripped by widespread insecurity.

While many Nigerians continue to oppose the deradicalisation and reintegration of repentant terrorists into society, the government maintains that the process is consistent with international best practices.

NAN reports that the repentant insurgents who were subjected to swearing with the Holy Quran also formed part of Batch-9, low-risk and minor clients in the series of repentants who would be reunited with their various communities in the state.

Ishaq, however, described the event as marking another milestone in the Borno Model Non-Kinetic approach to the fight against terrorism in the North-east region and Borno in particular.

“It has been a success story since 5th July 2021 when the good people of Borno State under the stewardship of our dynamic leader Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum agreed to forgive and accept their sons who are willing to drop arms and embrace peace.

“Today, the Borno Model is adjudged to be one of the most effective non-kinetic programmes in the history of mankind with over 350,000 persons that willingly exited the bush and surrendered to the military,” he said.

Ishaq stated that those released had left the bush and reported to the nearest military location for initial profiling, and those with weapons surrendered to troops.

According to him, some of them left their camps but could not make it to any military location before they were arrested and killed, adding that the lucky ones who made it to the military location were later moved to Hajj Camp for proper documentation, profiling and deradicalisation.

“The camps’ administrators kept them busy with various programmes geared towards deradicalisation and preparing them for life after camp.

“Tuesdays and Thursdays were for Islamic programmes, lectures on hygiene, drug abuse and other fields during Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays were for skill acquisition programmes such as metal works, carpentry, tailoring, pot making, brick laying, barbing, cap making, repair of phones, solar installation, vulcanising, and repairs of motorcycles”. Ishaq said.

He noted that the women among them were not left out in skill acquisition as they were trained in cattery services, knitting, cap marking, tailoring, soap making to mention a few.

Ishaq said that the state government had provided starter packs for the beneficiaries and their spouses to support them in their post-camp life.

“The Borno Model has reintegrated 8,960 in batches one to eight, and with today’s 720 clients (Batch 9), there would be 9,680 clients. The clients seated in front of you were disarmed, demobilised, thoroughly deradicalised and rehabilitated.

“They are from Bama, Kondugua, MMC, Jere, Mafa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Damboa, Marte, Mongunu, Kukawa, Gbambolu Ngala, Kalabarge and Gubio Local Government Areas. Community leaders, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF)/Hunters screened them properly before recommending them for reintegration,” he said.

He, however, urged them to go back to their communities and be law-abiding, participate actively and positively in community work and development programmes.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Babagana Kadai, said the day was not merely a ceremony but a celebration of hope, resilience, reconciliation, and the commitment of the Borno government to restoring peace and rebuilding lives affected by years of insurgency.

“I would like to express our deepest appreciation to His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, Executive Governor of Borno State, whose visionary leadership, compassion, and dedication to peacebuilding have continued to attract national and international recognition.

“Under Zulum’s leadership, thousands of families displaced by conflict have been resettled, communities have been rebuilt, schools and healthcare facilities have been restored, and opportunities have been created for vulnerable populations to regain their dignity and livelihoods.”

She stated that the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development would remain at the forefront of these efforts.

(NAN)

Marcus FATUNMOLE Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's The ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022 and has been the organisation's News Editor since September 2023. Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org