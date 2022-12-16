Buhari not fighting corruption according to global standards – CSO

THE Executive Director, Corruption Observatory and Public Awareness Initiative, Richard Ivie, has said that President Mohammadu Buhari is not fighting corruption according to global standards.

Ivie made the assertion while speaking on Channels Television on Friday, December 16.

According to him, the Buhari administration has failed to protect whistleblowers.

“The problem is the language from the top, the tone from the top. I’m very sorry I don’t think the President is really serious about fighting corruption and they say he is the African champion of anti-corruption. I don’t know what measure was used to make that appointment or award.

“There is no whistleblower protection law. The first thing to do if you want to fight corruption is to protect those who want to speak out. Not based on what has happened or suspicion alone. The present policy is not right,” he stressed.

Ivie emphasized the need for Nigeria to adopt a transparent and standardized integrity system to check corruption among public office holders and politicians.

He also faulted the efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the campaign against corruption.

“The speech of Mr Bawa (EFCC chairman) indicted the corruption campaign of this administration. That a lot of recoveries and arrests are being made show that the system is dirty,” he said.

Ivie also spoke of the need for Nigeria to adopt a standardized whistleblower protection policy and integrity system.

“We are talking about international standards that strengthen systems and make it very impossible for corruption to thrive. Everything you do will go through the process and you think about the risk you will meet. Even for you to steal one million naira the system will throw it up, people will know and you will be exposed publicly.

“The ICPC and EFCC are overwhelmed and others need to be strengthened to ease the activities of the agencies.”

However, Ivie faulted the provision of incentives for whistleblowers. According to him, the government should instead provide protection for whistleblowers.

“Whistleblowing is based on three principles – protection, confidentiality, and trust. The issues of incentivizing whistle blowing is optional. Why should a giant of Africa initiate a policy based on incentive? What an average whistleblower wants is to be protected, trust the institution he is disclosing the issue to. The protection shouldn’t just be about you but all the people around the whistleblower.”