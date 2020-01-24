Buhari signs agreement on transfer of sentenced prisoners in Macao to Nigeria

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday given assent to the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons between the Nigerian government and the government of the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.

This was announced by the special assistant on media and publicity of the president, Femi Adesina, who revealed on Facebook that the agreement has given assent following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) conclusion made in August and directed the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to prepare the agreement for the president to sign.

Adesina said the assent by the president executes the agreement.

Recall that the president returned to the country on Thursday after a week-long visit to the United Kingdom.

The ICIR earlier shared five issues Buhari discussed with Boris Johnson during his visit to the UK and attendance at the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020.

Among the issues discussed, Buhari, raised the issue of security, stressing on the nation’s difficulty in the area of resettling displaced persons in Northeast, Nigeria.