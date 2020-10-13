CAN faults redeployment of operatives of the disbanded SARS to other units

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the redeployment of officers of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police Force to other units of the force.

Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, the CAN President said this in a statement sent to The ICIR on Tuesday by Bayo Oladeji, Media Assistant to the President over the ENDSARS protest.

“CAN is not happy with the automatic redevelopment of the officers and men of the disbanded unit to other units without sanctioning the bad eggs among them,” Ayokunle said.

The Christian umbrella body called for an investigation into the misconducts of the operatives of the disbanded police unit.

“We call for an administrative or judicial investigation into the disbanded SARS with a view to bringing the culprits to book so that such bad eggs might not be allowed to corrupt other units or continue with their old habit of lawlessness,” he added.

However, CAN commended Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian President, and Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police ‘for being sensitive and responsive to the clarion call for the disbanding of SARS’.

“CAN acknowledges the spontaneous nature of protest nationwide but regrets the loss of lives and the destruction of some property in the cause of the mass actions.

“We ask God to console and comfort all the bereaved as He heals those who are recuperating in the hospitals,” the statement further read.

Ayokunle noted that all security agencies in the country should be reformed and transformed into a modern security architecture that befits the contemporary challenges such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and herdsmen attacks.

He stated that uniformed men and women should cherish the rare opportunity the country gave them and the trust of handling the security of the nation by behaving responsibly.