CAPPA offers fellowship for investigative reporting on trans-fat

THE Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) Trans-Fat Project is accepting entries for a journalism fellowship on its #TransFatFreeNigeria campaign.

The fellowship aims to build the capacity of the Nigerian media to report on trans-fat use, health risk, and its regulation from an informed perspective in line with the World Health Organisation’s recommended standards for countries to follow.

Journalists in Nigeria can apply for the fellowship that awards $500 to $800 grants for stories on trans-fat.

The organiser says interested journalists are invited to submit story ideas focusing on trans-fat content in food, trans-fat, and well-being, industry players, food labeling and regulation, or distinguishing trans-fat enhancing cardiovascular diseases and the implications of treating them in Nigeria.

Interested journalists must be employed at national media organisations in Nigeria.

CAPPA says, “The fellowship is supported by the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) and is also geared towards improving the public’s awareness of trans-fat and global best practices.”

The application deadline is January 31, 2022. Interested applicants can fill here.