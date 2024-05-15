Cassava Republic accepts entries from Black women writers

Cassava Republic Press is accepting entries for its Global Black Women’s Non-Fiction Manuscript Prize.

This prize seeks to amplify the long tradition of Black women writers as knowledge-makers and critical thinkers.

The contest will publish and champion global Black women writers who bridge the gap between ‘creativity’ and ‘theory,’ with their works adjudged to be rigorous, beautiful, creative and thoughtful.

Applicants must submit manuscripts that incorporate theory with personal essays or experiences.

The winner will receive a US$20,000 advance and a publishing contract with Cassava Republic Press. Two runner-up writers will each receive a US$5,000 advance and publication by Cassava Republic Press.

The deadline is June 30.

To apply click here.