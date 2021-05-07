Catholic Church says Mbaka’s followers desecrated altar of sacrifice

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Enugu State Catholic Diocese has said followers of Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Ejike Mbaka desecrated the church’s altar of sacrifice on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement by the Bishop of the Diocese Calistus Onaga to the church faithful in the state on Thursday.

The bishop called on all parishioners, chaplaincies and religious houses in the diocese to embark on a seven-day prayer of atonement and reparation to seek the face of God for the ‘heinous act’ of Mbaka’s followers when they broke into the church’s headquarters and vandalised facilities.

“On 5th May 2021, the followers of Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria violently broke into the diocesan cathedral church and desecrated the holy alter of sacrifice,” the statement read.

“Over and above this, they brutally vandalised the diocesan bishop’s residence, the cathedral parish house and the secretariat building complex.

“Therefore, I hereby declare and call for a one week union of prayer in reparation and atonement for this heinous act against our central place of worship and the sanctity of the church.

“The prayer begins from Friday 7th May to Friday 14th May 2021. Every parish, chaplaincy and religious community in the diocese is obliged to participate in this holy activity.

“In addition to the traditional May devotion prayers (like daily benediction), the following prayers are to be offered for this purpose:

“(a) Five decades of the Holy Rosary, (b) Act of reparation in the Most Blessed Sacrament, (c) Psalms 51 and 23.”

He enjoined them to remain sober and keep the diocese in prayers, noting that “with divine assistance and grace, we shall overcome this challenging moment.”

Mbaka has been in the news over his recent call on the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to resign due to the rising insecurity in the country.

There was a palpable tension and protest by some of his followers after he had failed to show up to attend his usual morning prayers on Wednesday.

He told his followers shortly after he resurfaced that the leadership of the church was planning to keep him away from the public for 30 days, and then send him away to Rome over his recent comments on President Muhammadu Buhari and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) released a statement cautioning him, with a threat to expose and report him to the pope and the Vatican.

The Presidency has attributed Mbaka’s outburst to the refusal of Buhari to give him contracts.

Reacting, Mbaka said the foreign contractors he took to meet the president at the Presidential Villa were people who wanted to resolve the high level of insecurity in the country.