CBN refutes plans to revoke Unity, Polaris, Keystone banks’ licences

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refuted a report claiming it has set to revoke the licences of three other Unity Bank Plc, Polaris Bank Limited, and Keystone Bank Limited.

The CBN revealed this on its X account on Tuesday, June 4, CBN.

An online media platform(Not The ICIR) had on June 3 published a story with the headlines, ‘EXCLUSIVE: CBN To Revoke Licences of UnityBank, Keystone, Polaris,’ according to a screenshot shared by CBN.

The displayed screenshot was boldly written across with a red mark ‘fake content’ on the apex bank’s social media handle.

The online reports had claimed the apex bank would terminate the licences of the three banks, following the revocation of Heritage Bank’s licence by CBN on June 3.

“The content is fake and not from the CBN,” CBN stated on its X handle.

On Monday, June 3, CBN announced that it had revoked the banking licence of Heritage Bank Plc with immediate effect and had appointed the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) as the sole liquidator, The ICIR reported.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by Hakama Sidi Ali, acting director of corporate communications.

It said that the action became necessary due to the bank’s breach of Section 12 (1) of the Banks and Other Financial Act (BOFIA) 2020.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





It said despite its warning the Heritage Bank’s board and management failed to improve the bank’s financial performance, a situation which constituted a threat to financial stability.

The apex bank said had to revoke Heritage Bank’s licence to strengthen public confidence in the banking system and ensure that the soundness of the country’s financial system is not impaired.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in accordance with its mandate to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria and in exercise of its powers under Section 12 of the Banks and Other Financial Act (BOFIA) 2020, hereby revokes the licence of Heritage Bank Plc with immediate effect.

“The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is hereby appointed as the liquidator of the bank in accordance with Section 12 (2) of BOFIA, 2020,” the statement read in part.