Child found with dispatch rider in Lagos not stolen ― Police

News
Vincent Ufuoma
THE Lagos State Police Command on Monday said a child found with a dispatch rider in Lagos was not stolen.

A video of a dispatch rider accused of concealing a suspected stolen baby in a courier box went viral on Saturday.

The video showed the dispatch rider being manhandled by a mob before he was driven away on a motorcycle.

However, spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement released on Monday, said investigation revealed that the child was not stolen.

Ajisebutu said that the child’s mother, identified as Lovina Biturs, was contacted and she confirmed that the dispatch rider, Williams Tadule, took the baby away with her permission.

“According to the mother, the 10-month-old baby is fond of the rider who is a relative, a neighbour and was crying uncontrollably when he (rider) wanted to go pick up something in the neighbourhood.

“To pacify the baby, his mother allowed him to go with the rider.

“Passersby who saw the child with the rider along Sangotedo area, Ajah, on the said day, became suspicious and concluded that the child might have been stolen, raised the alarm which attracted a mob. The mob subsequently pounced on the rider, beating him without finding out the truth,” the statement said.

The command warned members of the public against engaging in jungle justice, noting that “such uncivilized action has grave consequences”.

