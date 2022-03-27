Complete list of newly elected APC national officers

HERE is the complete list of new officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) elected at the March 26 national convention.
1. National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu: (Nasarawa State)
2. Deputy National Chairman (North): Abubakar Kyari (Borno State)
3. Deputy National Chairman (South): Chief Emma Eneukwu (Enugu State)
4. National Secretary: Otunba lyiola Omisore (Osun State)
5. Deputy National Secretary: Barr. Fetus Fuanter (Plateau State)
6. National Vice Chairman: (North Central): Muhazu Bawa Rijau (Niger State)
7. National Vice Chairman (North East): Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa State)
8. National Vice Chairman (North West): Salihu Lukman (Kaduna State)
9. National Vice Chairman (South East): Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu (Imo State)
10. National Vice Chairman (South South): Chief Hon. Victor Ton Giadom (Rivers State)
11. National Vice Chairman (South West): Isaac Kekemeke (Ondo state)
12. National Legal Adviser: Barr. Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina State)
13. National Treasurer: Uguru Mathew Ofoke (Ebonyi State)
14. National Financial Secretary: Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa State)
15. National Organizing Secretary: Suleiman M Argungu (Kebbi State)
16. National Youth Leader: Dayo Abdullah Isreal (Lagos State)
17. National Welfare Secretary: F.N. Nwosu (Abia)
18: National Publicity Secretary: Felix Morka (Delta)
19. National Auditor: Senator Abubakar Malkafi (Bauchi)
20. National Women’s leader: Betta Edu (Cross River)
21: Special Persons With Disability(PWD) Leader: Tolu Bankole (Ogun)
22.Deputy National Legal Adviser: Barrister Ibrahim Salawu (Kwara)
23: Deputy National Treasurer: Omorede Osifo (Edo)
24: Deputy Financial Secretary : Hamma-Adama Ali Kumo (Gombe)
25:Deputy National Organising Secretary: Nze Chidi Duru (Anambra)
26: Deputy National Publicity Secretary: Yakubu Murtala Ajaka (Kogi)
27. Deputy National Welfare Secretary: Christopher Akpan( Akwa Ibom)
28: Deputy National Auditor : Olufemi Egbedeyi (Oyo)
29: Deputy National Women’s Leader: Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim (Taraba)
30.Deputy National Youth leader: Jamaludden Kabir (Zamfara)
31. National Ex-officio (North Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara)
32. National Ex-officio (North East): Sirajo Dabuwa (Bauchi)
33: National Ex-officio (North West): Aliyu Ahmed Yako (Kano)
34: National Ex-officio (South East): Agunwa Anekwe( Anambra)
35. National Ex-officio (South South): Diriwari Akedewei (Bayelsa)
36. National Ex-officio ( South West): Mrs Bunmi Oriniowo (Ekiti)
37. Zonal Secretary (North Central): Yakubu Mohammed Adamu (FCT)
38. Zonal Secretary (North East): Mohammed Wali Shettima (Yobe)
39. Zonal Secretary (North West): Barr. Bello Goronyo (Sokoto)
40. Zonal Secretary (South West): Vincent Bewaji (Ekiti)
41. Zonal Secretary (South East): Azobi Innocent Itapi (Ebonyi)
42. Zonal Secretary (South South): Ita Udosen (Akwa Ibom)
43. Zonal Legal Adviser (North East): Dauda Chapo (Taraba)
44. Zonal Legal Adviser (North Central): Hadiza Aliyu(Kogi)
45. Zonal Legal Adviser (North West): Dauda Usaini Dutse (Jigawa)
46. Zonal Legal Adviser (South West): Ismail Kolawole Majoro (Oyo)
47. Zonal Legal Adviser (South East): Barr. Mayor Ogbona Ernest (Ebonyi)
48. Zonal Legal Adviser (South South)
49. Zonal Organising Secretary(North East): Abubakar Adamu Musa (Taraba)
50. Zonal Organising Secretary (North West): Salisu Uba (Zamfara)
51. Zonal Organising Secretary (North Central): Ahmed Attah (Kogi)
52. Zonal Organising Secretary (South West): Lateef Ibirogba
53: Zonal Organising Secretary (South East): Dozie Ikadite (Anambra)
54. Zonal Organising Secretary (South South): Blessing Agboma (Edo)
55. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North East): Lamido Mohammed (Gombe)
56. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North Central): John Okobo (Benue)
57. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North West): Musa Makatiya (Zamfara)
58. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South East): Augustine Onyedebehi (Imo)
59. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South South)
60. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South West): Ayo Afolabi
61. Zonal Women’s leader (North Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara)
62. Zonal Women’s leader (North East): Zainab Abubakar Alman (Gombe)
63. Zonal Women’s leader (North West): Hajiya Hadiza Shagari (Sokoto)
64. Zonal Women’s leader (South West): Mrs Yetunde Adesanya (Ogun)
65. Zonal Women’s leader (South South): Caroline Owugha (Bayelsa)
66. Zonal Women’s leader (South East): Mimi Uchenna Diyokeh (Enugu)
67.ZonaL Youth leader (North Central): Zubairu Aliyu (Kwara)
68. Zonal Youth leader (North West): Abdulhamid Umar Mohammed (Kano)
69. ZonaL Youth leader (North East): Jason Baba Kwaghe (Adamawa)
70.ZonaL Youth leader (South East): Nkenna Anyalewechi (Abia)
71.Zonal Youth leader (South West): Kolade Lawal (Ondo)
72. Zonal Youth Leader (South South): Comrade Ebimobowe (Delta)
73: Zonal leader of Persons with Disability (North Central): Laho Lazarus Audu (Benue)
74. Zonal leader of Persons with Disabilityb (North East): Mohammed Baba Isa (Yobe)
75. Zonal leader of Persons with Disability (North West): Lawal Na Rago (Kano)
76. Zonal leader of Persons with Disability (South South): Edet Aziz (Cross River)
77. Zonal leader of Persons with Disability (South East: Nwachukwu Stanley Chinedu (Imo)