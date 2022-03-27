36.1 C
Abuja

Complete list of newly elected APC national officers

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

HERE is the complete list of new officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) elected at the March 26 national convention.

1. National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu: (Nasarawa State)

2. Deputy National Chairman (North): Abubakar Kyari (Borno State)

3. Deputy National Chairman (South): Chief Emma Eneukwu (Enugu State)

4. National Secretary: Otunba lyiola Omisore (Osun State)

5. Deputy National Secretary: Barr. Fetus Fuanter (Plateau State)

6. National Vice Chairman: (North Central): Muhazu Bawa Rijau (Niger State)

- Advertisement -

7. National Vice Chairman (North East): Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa State)

8. National Vice Chairman (North West): Salihu Lukman (Kaduna State)

9. National Vice Chairman (South East): Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu (Imo State)

10. National Vice Chairman (South South): Chief Hon. Victor Ton Giadom (Rivers State)

11. National Vice Chairman (South West): Isaac Kekemeke (Ondo state)

12. National Legal Adviser: Barr. Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina State)

13. National Treasurer: Uguru Mathew Ofoke (Ebonyi State)

- Advertisement -

14. National Financial Secretary: Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa State)

15. National Organizing Secretary: Suleiman M Argungu (Kebbi State)

16. National Youth Leader: Dayo Abdullah Isreal (Lagos State)

17. National Welfare Secretary: F.N. Nwosu (Abia)

18: National Publicity Secretary: Felix Morka (Delta)

19. National Auditor: Senator Abubakar Malkafi (Bauchi)

20. National Women’s leader: Betta Edu (Cross River)

- Advertisement -

21: Special Persons With Disability(PWD) Leader: Tolu Bankole (Ogun)

22.Deputy National Legal Adviser: Barrister Ibrahim Salawu (Kwara)

23: Deputy National Treasurer: Omorede Osifo (Edo)

24: Deputy Financial Secretary : Hamma-Adama Ali Kumo (Gombe)

25:Deputy National Organising Secretary: Nze Chidi Duru (Anambra)

26: Deputy National Publicity Secretary: Yakubu Murtala Ajaka (Kogi)

27. Deputy National Welfare Secretary: Christopher Akpan( Akwa Ibom)

28: Deputy National Auditor : Olufemi Egbedeyi (Oyo)

29: Deputy National Women’s Leader: Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim (Taraba)

30.Deputy National Youth leader: Jamaludden Kabir (Zamfara)

31. National Ex-officio (North Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara)

32. National Ex-officio (North East): Sirajo Dabuwa (Bauchi)

33: National Ex-officio (North West): Aliyu Ahmed Yako (Kano)

34: National Ex-officio (South East): Agunwa Anekwe( Anambra)

35. National Ex-officio (South South): Diriwari Akedewei (Bayelsa)

36. National Ex-officio ( South West): Mrs Bunmi Oriniowo (Ekiti)

37. Zonal Secretary (North Central): Yakubu Mohammed Adamu (FCT)

38. Zonal Secretary (North East): Mohammed Wali Shettima (Yobe)

39. Zonal Secretary (North West): Barr. Bello Goronyo (Sokoto)

40. Zonal Secretary (South West): Vincent Bewaji (Ekiti)

41. Zonal Secretary (South East): Azobi Innocent Itapi (Ebonyi)

42. Zonal Secretary (South South): Ita Udosen (Akwa Ibom)

43. Zonal Legal Adviser (North East): Dauda Chapo (Taraba)

44. Zonal Legal Adviser (North Central): Hadiza Aliyu(Kogi)

45. Zonal Legal Adviser (North West): Dauda Usaini Dutse (Jigawa)

46. Zonal Legal Adviser (South West): Ismail Kolawole Majoro (Oyo)

47. Zonal Legal Adviser (South East): Barr. Mayor Ogbona Ernest (Ebonyi)

48. Zonal Legal Adviser (South South)

49. Zonal Organising Secretary(North East): Abubakar Adamu Musa (Taraba)

50. Zonal Organising Secretary (North West): Salisu Uba (Zamfara)

51. Zonal Organising Secretary (North Central): Ahmed Attah (Kogi)

52. Zonal Organising Secretary (South West): Lateef Ibirogba

53: Zonal Organising Secretary (South East): Dozie Ikadite (Anambra)

54. Zonal Organising Secretary (South South): Blessing Agboma (Edo)

55. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North East): Lamido Mohammed (Gombe)

56. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North Central): John Okobo (Benue)

57. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North West): Musa Makatiya (Zamfara)

58. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South East): Augustine Onyedebehi (Imo)

59. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South South)

60. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South West): Ayo Afolabi

61. Zonal Women’s leader (North Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara)

62. Zonal Women’s leader (North East): Zainab Abubakar Alman (Gombe)

63. Zonal Women’s leader (North West): Hajiya Hadiza Shagari (Sokoto)

64. Zonal Women’s leader (South West): Mrs Yetunde Adesanya (Ogun)

65. Zonal Women’s leader (South South): Caroline Owugha (Bayelsa)

66. Zonal Women’s leader (South East): Mimi Uchenna Diyokeh (Enugu)

67.ZonaL Youth leader (North Central): Zubairu Aliyu (Kwara)

68. Zonal Youth leader (North West): Abdulhamid Umar Mohammed (Kano)

69. ZonaL Youth leader (North East): Jason Baba Kwaghe (Adamawa)

70.ZonaL Youth leader (South East): Nkenna Anyalewechi (Abia)

71.Zonal Youth leader (South West): Kolade Lawal (Ondo)

72. Zonal Youth Leader (South South): Comrade Ebimobowe (Delta)

73: Zonal leader of Persons with Disability (North Central): Laho Lazarus Audu (Benue)

74. Zonal leader of Persons with Disabilityb (North East): Mohammed Baba Isa (Yobe)

75. Zonal leader of Persons with Disability (North West): Lawal Na Rago (Kano)

76. Zonal leader of Persons with Disability (South South): Edet Aziz (Cross River)

77. Zonal leader of Persons with Disability (South East: Nwachukwu Stanley Chinedu (Imo)

Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Nigerian man accuses German restaurant of racism

Blessed and his Ukranian wife. A NIGERIAN man who fled Ukraine due to the ongoing...
News

APC: Adamu’s election has sent jitters down PDP, others’ spines – Lawan

THE emergence of Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the governing All Progressives...
News

I didn’t know NYSC exemption certificate issued to me was fake – Kemi Adeosun

FORMER Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun has said she didn't know that the National...
News

Kaduna airport attack: FAAN reveals bandits abandoned 2 motorcycles, confirms casualty

THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has revealed that the bandits who invaded...
News

Former governors who have led Nigeria’s ruling APC since 2013

THE new chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu has joined a...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Award-winning Nigerian public servant installed as Rector of UK University

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

APC national convention: Security beefed up at Eagle Square as Buhari pushes to impose...

Former Nasarawa governor accused of N15bn fraud to emerge APC national chairman

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

APC national convention: Pickpockets on rampage as delegates, others force their way into Eagle...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleI didn’t know NYSC exemption certificate issued to me was fake – Kemi Adeosun
Next articleAPC: Adamu’s election has sent jitters down PDP, others’ spines – Lawan

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.