Abuja

APC: Adamu’s election has sent jitters down PDP, others’ spines – Lawan

NewsPolitics and Governance
Marcus Fatunmole
Senate President Ahmed Lawan, a member of the APC. APC senators rejected electronic transmission of election results
THE emergence of Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has sent jitters down the spines of other political parties in Nigeria, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senate President Ahmed Lawan said on Sunday.

Lawan also expressed confidence that the party would conduct peaceful primaries that would propel it to “another resounding success” in next year’s general elections.

In a statement he released on his Facebook page, Lawan said the former Nasarawa State governor’s affirmation as the party’s chairman at the APC convention in Abuja on Saturday was a testimony to his experience and leadership capacity.

Lawan thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the convention’s success which produced 77 elected officials.

Adamu, a current senator representing Nasarawa West, was Buhari’s anointed candidate among the contenders for the post.

Lawan said Adamu, accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of stealing N15 billion when he governed Nasarawa State between 1999 and 2007, enjoyed ‘tremendous’ respect across polity for his integrity.

He congratulated other elected officers of the party and urged them to take the APC to a sustainable and resounding victory in coming polls. 

Lawan also thanked all contenders who stepped down for officials declared winners at the convention.

