Corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Ogun Camp

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Ogun State Commissioner for Health Tomi Coker during a press briefing on the COVID-19 third wave in the state.

“The number of NYSC members that have tested positive for Coronavirus is 35. Some are on home management, while some are in the isolation centre,’’ she said.

Coker said the state has witnessed a six-fold increase of COVID-19 cases within the last two months and the death toll had gradually begun to rise.

“In June, there were only two cases, while in July we recorded a sharp rise to 96 cases. Death toll had remained relatively static at 50 till July 15 after which we recorded seven deaths in the last two weeks,” she said.

She expressed concern over the low level of vaccination recorded within the state and urged residents to get vaccinated.

The Federal Government had on Monday, said the country was already experiencing the third wave of the virus as the number of infected persons had been steadily increased since July in several states across the country.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire noted that treatment centres have been alerted in preparation for the new wave of the COVID-19.

“All treatment centres have been put on alert to receive cases especially in the face of the threat of the third wave, as we continue to train community volunteers and intensive care experts, to support our response,” Ehanire said.

However, the new wave of the virus coincides with the commencement of a nationwide strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) over poor remuneration, insurance benefits among other issues.

The president of the Association, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi said the strike which would last indefinitely, would include doctors handling cases of COVID-19 patients.

“It’s an indefinite strike. There will be no exemption for doctors handling COVID-19 cases,” he said.