Court nullifies APC governorship primary in Taraba

Bankole Abe
Emmanuel Bwacha
A FEDERAL High Court in Jalingo has sacked the governorship candidate​ of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Emmanuel Bwacha.

The presiding Judge, Justice Simon Amobeda, barred Bwacha from parading himself as the governorship candidate of the APC and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise Bwacha as a candidate.

The Court noted that it is not possible for all the primary results to have the same handwriting, while the returning officer declared that no primary was held in the state at the police headquarters due to security threats.

The Court described as inappropriate the alleged false declaration of results at the Danbaba Suntai Airport Jalingo before jetting out of the state via a private jet by the returning officer.

The Judge also directed that a fresh governorship primary election be conducted within 14 days.

The Court ordered Bwacha to stop parading himself as the governorship candidate of the APC.

The Judge also told the APC to adhere strictly to the provisions of the new electoral act in the conduct of a fresh primary.

David Sabon Kente, an aggrieved aspirant, had dragged the party and its candidate to Court over the recognition of Bwacha as the party’s candidate.

