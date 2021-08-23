29.1 C
Abuja

Court orders immediate suspension of resident doctors' strike

Vincent Ufuoma
Doctors in Nigeria
Doctors in Nigeria

AN Abuja National Industrial Court has ordered the immediate suspension of the ongoing strike by residents doctors in Nigeria.

Presiding judge John Targema gave the order while ruling on an ex parte application filed by the Federal Government on Monday.

“Having looked especially on the affidavit of extreme urgency, the grounds of the application, the affidavit in support of same and arguments of counsel for the applicant. I also weighed the submissions and arguments of counsel on the law as it stands on this application,” he said.

He directed all parties in the suit to suspend all forms of hostilities and return to the status quo, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

He adjourned the substantive suit for hearing to September 15 as he ruled that a hearing notice should be issued and served on the defendant.

On August 2, the doctors had resumed the strike it had suspended four months earlier to protest against inadequate allowances and irregular payment of salaries, among others.

The National Association of Doctors of (NARD) has accused the government of failing to honour an agreement it reached with it during its previous strikes.

 

Vincent Ufuoma
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

