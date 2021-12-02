Court orders SSS to allow Kanu maximum possible comfort in custody

— 1 min read

AN Abuja Federal High Court has ordered the State Security Services (SSS) to allow the leader Indigenous People of Biafran (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu maximum possible comfort while in their custody.

The court was presided over by Binta Nyako on Thursday.

The judge also ordered the SSS to allow Kanu to have a change of clothes, give him medical attention and allow him to practice his faith.

In another development, the court granted the application for the abridgement of time for the trial.

According to the court, Kanu’s trial, which had earlier been fixed for January 19, would now run from January 18 and 20, 2022.

The court had earlier fixed January 19 for hearing but summoned parties to appear on December 2 to enable the court to take some pending applications.

Kanu was, however, not present in court for the hearing.

His counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had requested the abridgement of time for the hearing to hold in December as against January.

Shuaib Labaran, who stood for the federal government, however, told the court that a counter affidavit opposing the request had been filed and served on the defendants.

Nyako informed Kanu’s lawyer that the application for time abridgement could not be considered because of inadequate judicial time in the diary.

The court then informed the parties that it would move all cases already slated for January 18 to 20 to other dates to enable only Kanu’s case to be taken.

Kanu is being prosecuted for terrorism and treasonable felony by the Nigerian government.