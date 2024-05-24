Court stops Kano govt from reinstating Sanusi as Emir

A FEDERAL High Court sitting in Kano has granted an ex-parte order stopping the state Governor Abba Yusuf from reinstating Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of the state.

The court also stopped the state from implementing the new emirate law, which saw five emirs dethroned from their seats.

The suit, with number FHC/KN/CS/182/2024, was filed by one Sarkin Dawaki Babba (senior councillor at the Kano emirate), Aminu Babba-Dan’Agundi.

The applicant prayed for an order to suspend the implementation of the new law made by the Kano State House of Assembly.

Dan’agundi joined the state government, the state House of Assembly and its Speaker; the Attorney-General of the state; the state Commissioner of Police; the Inspector-General of Police; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; and the State Security Service (SSS) as respondents.

The presiding judge, Justice Ahmad Liman, after listening to the Applicant, granted leave to the Plaintiff/Applicant to issue and serve their Concurrent Originating Motion as well as all other court processes on the 6th Defendant (IGP) in FCT Abuja and outside the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court.

With the order of the court, the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano is expected to be put on hold.

“The court granted: “An order of interim injunction of this honourable court suspending, not giving effect to, not implementing the operation of the Kano State Emirate Council (repeal) Law, 2024 (1445 A.H.), as they affect all offices and institutions of the Emirates Council created under the provision of the Kano State Emirate Council Law, 2019 (1441 A.H.).

“This Honourable Court restraining the 5th to 8th (security agencies) from enforcing, executing, implementing and operationalizing the Kano State Emirate Council (repeal) Law, 2024 (1445 A.H.)

“In the alternative to relief 3 above, an order of of interim injunction of this honourable court for the maintenance and preservation of the subject matter and or the preservation of status quo by all the parties to this suit, pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion before this Honourable Court as well as an AN ORDER of accelerated hearing of this matter.

“The 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th respondents are hereby directed to ensure and maintain the peace and security in the state pending the determination of this application,” the judge ruled.

The judge adjourned the case to 3rd June 2024 for hearing of the Fundamental Rights application.

The ICIR reported how Governor Abba Yusuf, on Thursday, May 23, announced the reinstatement of Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi as the 14th Emir of Kano state.

The governor made the announcement immediately after he assented to the reversal of the emirate council law, which split the emirate into five councils in 2019.

Addressing a media briefing after signing the law on Thursday, May 23, Yusuf directed the embattled monarchs to vacate official residences and palaces.

He also asked them to hand over the properties to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs within two days.

The ICIR reported that the State House of Assembly after concluding the amendment of the Emirate Council Law of 2019 that created five emirates, announced the dethronement of the four emirs.

The decision was taken during plenary on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

According to the bill which passed the second and third reading on Thursday, district heads appointed or promoted under the law are also required to return to their previous positions by the new law.

