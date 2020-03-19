COVID-19: Ibadan varsity shuts down central mosque over Ekiti index case

By Uthman Samad

THE Governing Board and Executive Council of the University of Ibadan Muslim Community has shut down the central mosque of the institution over the revelation that the Ekiti State Index case stayed in Ibadan for 14 days.

In the memo obtained by The ICIR, and duly signed by M.O. Abdulrahman, the Chief Imam of the central mosque, the action was in response to the COVID-19 and prevent its spread in the institution.

The Imam announced that Jumat service has been suspended until further notice in the mosque beginning from Friday, March 20, while advising the Muslim community to sit and pray in the respective homes.

It could be recalled that the state governments of Lagos and Ogun, on Wednesday announced a total shut down of gathering of worship centers with more than 50 persons.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Elegushi told reporters after a meeting with religious leaders that the suspension of large gatherings had taken effect.