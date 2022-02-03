31.1 C
Dart Center offers Early Childhood Reporting Fellowship

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma is inviting applications for its Global Early Childhood Reporting Fellowship.

The fellowship is slated for May to November 2022.

The project-based virtual fellowship will focus on illuminating issues relating to growth, development, and wellbeing of young children.

The 2022 program will support 15 journalists with reporting stipends, mentoring, and ongoing education to deepen their knowledge.

Applicants must propose a reporting project about young children and/or caregivers that can be completed and scheduled for publication or broadcast by November 30, 2022.

Journalists worldwide with an interest in reporting on young children can apply for a fellowship.

Fellows will be assigned an experienced project coach and convene for monthly webinars featuring experts in the fields of science, education, and public health. Webinars will be scheduled with varying time zones in mind.

Each fellow will be awarded US$2,000 to use towards reporting a story or project.

The institute said: “As we enter the third year of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the long-term stressors on children and caregivers around the world are becoming clearer, especially for those living in unstable environments of economic insecurity and social adversity”.

The definition of what many are calling the “new normal” varies widely, depending on the socio-economic and psychological health and stability of a family or population.

Vaccines have helped millions avoid hospitalization or death, but vaccine equity and hesitancy remain a worldwide problem.

The submission of the application deadline is February 28, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Previous articleUNILAG denies reports of attempted kidnap on campus

