Defence Minister Badaru Abubakar resigns

NIGERIA’S Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has resigned from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet with immediate effect, citing health concerns.

His resignation was conveyed in a letter dated December 1 and accepted by the president, according to a State House statement by presidential aide Bayo Onanuga on Monday, December 1.

Tinubu thanked the former Jigawa State governor for his service and is expected to notify the Senate of a successor later this week.

“President Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor later this week,” the statement read.

Badaru’s departure was on the heels of the recently declared national security emergency and the insecurity that has continued to ravage the country.

“His resignation comes amid President Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course,” the statement added.

His resignation also followed another exit of a cabinet member that drew public attention.

